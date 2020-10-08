The fact Charlotte Clymer thinks no other woman could have done a better job than the train wreck of a performance Kamala Harris put up last night during the debate says a whole lot about how ‘she’ sees women in general, and it ain’t good.

There is no woman–and I mean NO woman–who could have done better than Kamala Harris tonight. There is, indeed, no woman–including Kamala Harris–who is going to win over a certain portion of men. Your male buddies who thought Pence won? They don't like women in power. Sorry. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 8, 2020

Kamala got her arse handed to her by A WOMAN during a debate … it’s like Charlotte completely forgot about Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard. Or are you memoryholing where she murdered Kamala? https://t.co/6Qbun0neCl — Ordy Packard's Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) October 8, 2020

Tulsi absolutely nuked Kamala.

It was one of the more enjoyable moments of the short-lived Democratic primary.

So glad we have this expert on women to weigh in on this. pic.twitter.com/lWwOw1J96S — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 8, 2020

My reaction to your statement pic.twitter.com/CjgsmCMBvN — AnthonyIsBack (@Anthonyisback33) October 8, 2020

A stunning and brave take! FWIW, I think Pence won, and I'd love to see Haley run in 2024. Also, Tulsi might disagree here… — Mike Wacker (@m_wacker) October 8, 2020

Pence won, easily. — SMR1128 (@SMR11281) October 8, 2020

This is sycophantic. I am throwing @TulsiGabbard in the ring as a woman that would have done better. I think there are countless women that could have done better. — Grand Beggar (@GrandBeggar) October 8, 2020

Full transparency, we can’t find too many tweets telling Charles … sorry, Charlotte … how stupid the tweet is because she blocks people.

She blocked this editor back when she was still he.

I would've done better with my nervous, don't like speaking in front of crowds "ums" and "uhs" — JesseMcT (@jessemct85) October 8, 2020

The fact they are going this route tells us everything we need to know.

Pence owned that debate and Kamala is still the same unlikable Kamala from the primary.

