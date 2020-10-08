What is this happy horse crap?

Really Nancy Peloser? REALLY?

They tried to accuse him of colluding with Russia, they tried to impeach him, they tried to blame him for a virus while they were hugging it out in Chinatown proving they weren’t racist … and now she’s threatening him with the 25th amendment?

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

Time for a new Speaker of the House. Seriously.

Nancy just admitted they can’t beat Trump.

This sloppy beast is the enemy of the people. — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) October 8, 2020

Pelosi is literally insane! WE NEED TERM LIMITS!!! — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) October 8, 2020

Democrats are so desperate that it's getting painful to watch. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) October 8, 2020

Yes🙄let’s whip up Trump supporters and drive Trumps turnout ….sigh — richard 🌴🐝 (@howe2cher) October 8, 2020

Yuuuuuup.

Nobody has convinced people to vote for Trump MORE than Democrats, and especially Nancy Pelosi.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Classic! Charlotte Clymer defends Kamala Harris claiming certain men don’t like women in power, trips SPECTACULARLY over Tulsi Gabbard

OWNED! Ted Cruz makes a mockery of Al Franken and his ‘I Hate Ted Cruz’ glass in just 1 BRUTALLY honest (hilarious) tweet

‘Your take insults us all’: Mark Ruffalo’s attempt at ‘rescuing’ Kamala Harris after VP Debate even pisses off the Left