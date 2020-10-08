What is this happy horse crap?
Really Nancy Peloser? REALLY?
They tried to accuse him of colluding with Russia, they tried to impeach him, they tried to blame him for a virus while they were hugging it out in Chinatown proving they weren’t racist … and now she’s threatening him with the 25th amendment?
.@SpeakerPelosi: "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."
Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020
Time for a new Speaker of the House. Seriously.
Nancy just admitted they can’t beat Trump.
This sloppy beast is the enemy of the people.
— MearaJM (@MillennialOther) October 8, 2020
Pelosi is literally insane! WE NEED TERM LIMITS!!!
— Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) October 8, 2020
Democrats are so desperate that it's getting painful to watch.
— Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) October 8, 2020
Yes🙄let’s whip up Trump supporters and drive Trumps turnout ….sigh
— richard 🌴🐝 (@howe2cher) October 8, 2020
Yuuuuuup.
Nobody has convinced people to vote for Trump MORE than Democrats, and especially Nancy Pelosi.
Sorry, not sorry.
