This may be a first, Washington Post deleting a crap tweet hating on Trump because it was ‘tasteless.’

So much of what they write is indeed tasteless, we’re surprised they noticed.

Before they deleted the tweet, plenty of people saw it including James Woods:

Astonishing is not the word we’d use for this, although we know he didn’t mean it in a positive way.

RIGHT?!

Seems they were confused about the whole going high versus low thing, just sayin’.

Speaking of ‘just terrible,’ the replies on WaPo’s tweet about deleting the ‘tasteless’ tweet are pretty abhorrent.

Yes, it’s hilarious to mock people who have COVID.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

****

