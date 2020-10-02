Rachel Maddow may have the classiest tweet from someone on the Left about Trump and Melania testing positive for COVID in social media.

Check this out.

Nice try, Rachel. Sincerely.

But unfortunately, it fell on not only deaf but hateful, horrible, and despicable ears:

Doesn’t take much to be a better person than someone who is happy when another person catches a disease that could kill them.

Trending

This one hopes he’s hospitalized.

If Trump were truly a fascist this nob wouldn’t be able to tweet this but we digress.

So edgy.

Of all the ridiculous and gross tweets we’re seeing today (and HOOboy, it’s got to be a record), the COVID truthers are among the worst.

They really are just awful.

