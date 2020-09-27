Joy Reid is truly broken.

Or she thinks people are too stupid to actually know the reality of what has happened with the latest COVID relief funding bill … that Senate Democrats blocked.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of and.

Look at this:

Y’all should be asking Mitch McConnell (@senatemajldr) how he can fast track a Supreme Court Justice but can’t get a relief bill through for the 20-30 million unemployed, the 1 in 5 small businesses that have closed and the millions getting evicted since rent relief has run out. https://t.co/ZTIws38mBp — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 27, 2020

Y’all should Google this before asking Mitch anything.

Joy. Really?

Luckily, Guy Benson was more than happy to fact-wreck Joy …

He didn’t even have to say anything.

Bc Dems block the bill, Joy. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 27, 2020

Ah yes Joy Reid (once again) leaving out all the FACTS, intentionally misleading her audience. Why is it that trust in the #msm is so low? — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 27, 2020

Shouldn't be hard for even someone as stupid as you – McConnell can't be blocked by filibuster to confirm Barrett, but Democrats have shamelessly filibustered any further covid relief because they'd rather campaign on it because they are soulless vermin most of the time — Dan (@LawoftheGator) September 27, 2020

I know the search is still going for the time traveling Russian hackers who posted homophobic posts on your website and takes a lot of time. So here's a quick answer… Senate Dems filibustered Covid relief — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) September 27, 2020

Those time-traveling homophobic Russian hackers are tough to keep up with.

Yup.

You should ask democrats why they filibustered it so it couldn't be voted on.

Oh, and you should ask the FBI for a follow up on your blog investigation. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) September 27, 2020

Senate Democrats keep blocking COVID relief bills. They can’t do that with judicial nominees thanks to Harry Reid. Hope that clears it up. — Travis (@GreatBelin) September 27, 2020

That would be a good question to ask Pelosi, especially after she refused to even discuss multiple offers from the Senate. Even several House Dems have expressed frustration & it will show at the polls in about a month. — Doc_Nova (@DocNova3) September 27, 2020

Because Democrats blocked it but whatever. pic.twitter.com/oP4d5pgj5X — REDACTED (@HooliganPatriot) September 27, 2020

Yeah, whatever.

***

