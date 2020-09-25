You’d think by now these smug, blue-check types would have figured out that talking down to people who ya’ know, actually vote is perhaps not a great idea. Hey, we get it, Jasmin here doesn’t like Trump but shaming Kosovo’s PM for naming Lake Ujman after Trump for reaching a historic agreement between Kosovo and Serbia seems a little … well, stupid.

Richard Grenell was more than happy to offer up a little clap back:

Jasmin got all sorts of fussy. Is his name really Jasmin? Not judging … 

Trending

Do you think he held his pinky up when he tweeted that?

Condescending to Richard Grenell? Dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Run awaaaaaaay.

Grenell strikes again.

***

Related:

‘He has my vote.’ Alisyn Camerota’s face during CNN segment where voters explain why they’re voting Trump is PRICELESS (watch)

‘Wall-to-wall Trump signs’: Bethany Mandel’s thread comparing 2020 to 2016 NOT good for Biden (David Reaboi and Dave Rubin assist!)

She thinks it’s REAL?! NYT journo Robin Pogrebin falls for Babylon Bee story on NBA/RBG and OMG we’re officially dead now

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jasmin MujanovićRichard GrenellTrump Lake