Now, why oh why would BLM delete their ‘What We Believe’ page from their site? You’d think a ‘movement’ like BLM would want the world to know what they stand for and what they believe in … unless of course, those beliefs were starting to hurt the party and people who have been funding them.

You know, like saying the nuclear family should be destroyed and all communities should defund the police?

BLM's "what we believe" page, calling for the destruction of the nuclear family among many other radical left wing agenda items, has been deleted pic.twitter.com/qCZxUFMZH4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2020

Weird.

Does anyone have full screen shots of what the page said? I remember the highlights but don't have the screen shots. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2020

Ask and ye shall receive.

I have this section. pic.twitter.com/sSdvs6P6y9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 21, 2020

But wait, there’s more.

Indeed I do. *don't attribute these to me, my page is "inappropriate"* pic.twitter.com/0y590fB2BG — FP (@FilthyPianist) September 21, 2020

Awwww, the internet is forever.

https://t.co/RQ2PhgYYr1* If this link doesn’t give you a list of versions, add the /* to the end again. — 🤍 Cyber War Hammer 🤍 #SaucyNugs (@CyberRedStick) September 21, 2020

Inconvenient archive and stuff.

The "We Believe" text is listed in the "Black Lives Matter 4-year Anniversary Report" available under the "Resources" section of the BLM website. That text is on PDF page 7. Here's the download link:https://t.co/1L1VeuA4cS pic.twitter.com/ynxrOE9uNY — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) September 21, 2020

And there’s the whole disrupt the nuclear family piece …

***

Related:

‘True presidential behavior’: Joe Lockhart and Joy(less) Behar freak OUT on Chris Matthews for praising Trump’s respect for RBG

EPIC thread takes Nikole Hannah-Jones APART for claiming she never meant 1619 was our ‘true founding’ (and deleting tweets!)

‘I would refer Biden to his own words’: Kayleigh McEnany NAILS IT during CBS interview about Trump filling RBG’s seat (watch)