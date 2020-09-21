Wonder if Chris Matthews got a thrill up his leg over Trump respecting RBG like he did over Obama?

We’re going to guess that’s a no BUT he did take to Twitter to praise the president.

Take a look:

Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare. — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) September 21, 2020

Chris was right to praise Trump so of course it’s a total meltdown on the Left.

He accused her granddaughter of lying. — TerriAnn (@Terriann1017) September 21, 2020

And he's done that how? By claiming her deathbed wish was written by Schumer, Schiff and Pelosi? — LisaWolfe (@LisaWolfe) September 21, 2020

any chance you saw the news this morning? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 21, 2020

*yawn*

Joe is so boring.

The unemployed. — 🇺🇸Nasty Woman Dissenting🇺🇸 (@rebelledeb) September 21, 2020

Are you trying to be the new Chuck Todd or Van Jones? #Sad — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 21, 2020

When has he? He accused her grand daughter of lying. He didn't even wait 12 hours before talking about a successor. When has he shown respect? — D*MNGOOD® (@DMNGOOD) September 21, 2020

Is this the same Chris Matthews I used to watch and admire on tv?????? — Ellen Darby (@ellendarbyart) September 21, 2020

REEEEEEEEEEE

Is the bar literally this low because he didn't trash her? I will never understand how he gets away with literally ANYTHING. — Nicole (@Nicole80017) September 21, 2020

Calm yourself, Karen.

It’ll be ok.

Chris, you’re great, but YOU KNOW he couldn’t care less. When he found out, his response was a combination of feigned sadness and utter joy. He’s a horrible human. Don’t give him sunlight. — Danskabeaver 🇩🇪🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@DanskaBeaver) September 21, 2020

Oh big deal. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 21, 2020

Joy Behar is being joyless.

Color us shocked.

***

