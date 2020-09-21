Wonder if Chris Matthews got a thrill up his leg over Trump respecting RBG like he did over Obama?
We’re going to guess that’s a no BUT he did take to Twitter to praise the president.
Take a look:
Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare.
— Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) September 21, 2020
Chris was right to praise Trump so of course it’s a total meltdown on the Left.
He accused her granddaughter of lying.
— TerriAnn (@Terriann1017) September 21, 2020
And he's done that how? By claiming her deathbed wish was written by Schumer, Schiff and Pelosi?
— LisaWolfe (@LisaWolfe) September 21, 2020
any chance you saw the news this morning?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 21, 2020
*yawn*
Joe is so boring.
The unemployed.
— 🇺🇸Nasty Woman Dissenting🇺🇸 (@rebelledeb) September 21, 2020
Are you trying to be the new Chuck Todd or Van Jones? #Sad
— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 21, 2020
When has he? He accused her grand daughter of lying. He didn't even wait 12 hours before talking about a successor. When has he shown respect?
— D*MNGOOD® (@DMNGOOD) September 21, 2020
Is this the same Chris Matthews I used to watch and admire on tv??????
— Ellen Darby (@ellendarbyart) September 21, 2020
REEEEEEEEEEE
Is the bar literally this low because he didn't trash her? I will never understand how he gets away with literally ANYTHING.
— Nicole (@Nicole80017) September 21, 2020
Calm yourself, Karen.
It’ll be ok.
Chris, you’re great, but YOU KNOW he couldn’t care less. When he found out, his response was a combination of feigned sadness and utter joy. He’s a horrible human. Don’t give him sunlight.
— Danskabeaver 🇩🇪🇩🇰🏴🇪🇺 (@DanskaBeaver) September 21, 2020
Oh big deal.
— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 21, 2020
Joy Behar is being joyless.
Color us shocked.
***
