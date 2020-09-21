We all knew this was coming but really, WaPo? They are struggling to find a way to accuse of her being a sexual predator so they are tying her to giving sexual predators a way out of getting in trouble on college campuses.

You can’t make this up.

Ok, that’s clearly not true because WaPo did.

Amy Coney Barrett, potential Supreme Court nominee, wrote influential ruling on campus sexual assault https://t.co/ix2njR38kY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 21, 2020

WaPo is gonna WaPo. Yup.

From the Washington Post:

Amy Coney Barrett, a leading contender for the Supreme Court seat held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote an influential appellate decision last year that made it easier for students accused of sexual assault to challenge universities’ handling of their cases. Barrett led a three-woman panel of judges that said Purdue University may have discriminated against a male student accused of sexual assault when it suspended him for a year, a punishment that cost him his spot in the Navy ROTC program. “It is plausible that [university officials] chose to believe Jane because she is a woman and to disbelieve John because he is a man,” Barrett wrote in the case, in which the accuser was identified as Jane Doe and the accused as John Doe.

Cue the ‘Barrett is responsible for ELEVENTY BILLION women being raped at colleges’ narrative …

Pretty sure that most people considered for the Supreme Court have written something legally influential. It's kind of how they get noticed for the job. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 21, 2020

And that she supports the Constitution? That’s sort of important too, right?

Thus it begins. The onslaught of Character assassination, and she hasn’t been named yet. I bet if Trump appointed Blakey-Ford, Democrats would be after for her lies on Kavenaugh You wonder why we think the #FakeNewsMedia is the #EnemyOfThePeople — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) September 21, 2020

She actually wrote an opinion about Due Process. Look it up. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 21, 2020

Apparently that due process thing is now considered somewhat controversial. It’s only been in the Constitution since it was written. I can see how you hacks might’ve missed it. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 21, 2020

Yes, she believes in due process. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 21, 2020

What next? Are they going to complain that she believes in flossing and that’s a sign of privilege?

