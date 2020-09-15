It’s almost as if Kamala Harris has an ulterior motive running as Joe Biden’s vice president.

Almost.

Watch.

“A Harris Administration… together with Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/swTkDJNStV — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 14, 2020

The moment she realizes she screwed up and said the quiet part out loud … *chef’s kiss*

It’s not like people don’t realize Kamala is just using another old man for her own personal gain. We know her record. But to hear her accidentally admit it? So many yikes.

Oopsie, she promised her handlers she wouldn’t let that slip…but there it is. You’re not voting for Joe for President, you’re voting for the VP to run things @RealJamesWoods — Mark Harris (@MarkVivLexCA) September 15, 2020

Biden and Harris do seem to have some serious ‘handlers’ when it comes to their campaign. It’s as if some giant Democratic machine is actually running things.

Ahem.

Freudian slip? — Mostly Peaceful Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) September 15, 2020

Something like that.

Nope.

Oh wow. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 15, 2020

Lol she’s already written him off — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) September 15, 2020

Biden?

Biden who?

She will sell her soul like Obama did…obama just didn’t go as far as he was expected to. She promises she will. — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) September 15, 2020

I wonder why I can't find this video on @ABCNewsLive @abcnews website. Are they hiding it since she let the truth slip? — Sandy* (@s_j67) September 15, 2020

And there it is — Lala (@lacoolio1) September 15, 2020

She really said it out loud… pic.twitter.com/EnFYZsV9WP — 🦋🦋CherCee🦋🦋 #KAG (@CherCee59) September 15, 2020

@JoeBiden you better watch your back 😳😂 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) September 15, 2020

And we thought Hillary was a threat … yikes.

***

