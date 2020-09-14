Where was Joe Biden during this speech? It looks like some empty field somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

To be honest, we’re just surprised they let him out of the basement again.

And no mask?!

No wonder he got all sorts of confused.

It’s almost hard for us to make fun of him.

Almost.

Biden must think it’s 2012.

But wait, he’s done this before.

Hey, at least he figured out he’s not running for the Senate.

Right?

A nap and his pudding.

***

