Lucky for us, Drew Holden reacted to Marianne Williamson’s insane tweet since she blocked this editor just for asking her a question … it also puts on display the absolute insanity on the Left and led to a fairly epic thread from Drew himself.

This man has been PRESIDENT for FOUR YEARS. He had a united republican government. For all his faults, he didn’t turn into a dictator. This kind of fearmongering bullshit from the Dems will be more effective at re-electing Trump than anything the GOP could do. https://t.co/AiTzildW8p — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

All they had to do was not be insane.

And they couldn’t even do that.

Thank God.

Oh God. Pray for me. We’re doing a thread. There are 12 reasons. Here are 12 responses: 1. Power of the military to supremacists riots: federalism aside, he’s overseen the most contentious riots since the 60s, led by his political opponents, and hasn’t turned into a dictator. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

Thoughts and prayers, Drew.

Thoughts. And. Prayers.

If Trump were a dictator there would be a whole lot more people in jail and … well … dead. They wouldn’t be on Twitter shrieking ‘orange man bad’ if he were truly the dictator they claim he is.

2. Voter fraud: not even something within his control. Voter fraud is handled across all 50 states and, should it come to it, at the Supreme Court. He has no power here. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

BUUUUUT RUUUUUUUSSIAAAAAA, DREEEEWWWWWW!

3. He might remain in office: this is just asinine. If he lost, and remained in office, he would be escorted out. This is Democratic fan fiction at this point. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

They want people terrified and furious as it’s the only way they think they can motivate them to get out and vote.

4. Outlawing speech. The press has never been more critical of a president – and, as we saw during the Russian collusion hoax, in a way more baseless – than Trump. And yet, reporters get free roam. Wonder why that is? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

5. Controlling “lies as truth” Two points:

1. Maybe Fox’s viewership is a critique on the mainstream media 2. The man got impeached over a hoax. Clearly the people with power over wielding lies as truth are, for the most part, not in his camp. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

Ya’ think?

6. He can do whatever he wants. No president has been held back more meaningfully from his objectives – rightly or wrongly – by the courts and Congress than Trump, at least since FDR. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

Ahem, excuse us, but Trump was allowed TWO SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM, man.

TWO SCOOPS is super racist.

7. More total control of government BS: As President, he can fire lots of people. The Dems led an impeachment, in part, for firing people. So clearly it isn’t something he can do without any implications. Christ. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

Heh.

8. and 9. No one can criticize him without consequence. *deep breath* HE WAS IMPEACHED! THE OTHER POLITICAL PARTY LED A MADE FOR TV TRIAL BASED ON LIES FOR MONTHS! — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

And here come the caps.

Man, we don’t blame Drew.

(To say nothing of the 6 and 7 figure book deals that everyone involved got, OJ Simpson style) — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

If they don’t fit, you must acquit.

10. Messianic delusions? I tried to come up with a response. But for the love of God, Dems, just be better. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

They can’t.

They’re too busy claiming anyone concerned about the movie ‘Cuties’ is part of the QAnon cult.

11. Okay, I take it all back. This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. If Trump was one iota the dictator you all pretend he is, you would be in prison for libel. pic.twitter.com/myQyuHmT2V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

We see a lot of stupid every day, and just when we think it can’t get stupider … it does.

12. Yeah his fawning over dictators is dumb but my God, if THAT is your case for why a second term means we plunge into a dictatorship, you need to log off of this website, take a deep breath, have a stiff drink, get some fresh air, and find a hobby, you absolute lunatics. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 12, 2020

I will tolerate just about every bad take about Trump in both directions, but to hear the same people who gnashed their teeth about ‘our norms’ pretend his re-election would doom democracy is a briefer too far. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 13, 2020

I don’t care if you like him or not. This histrionic bullshit has no place in our society and I have zero interest in listening to anyone who traffics in these conspiracy theories. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 13, 2020

What he said.

Ouch.

Brutal.

And absolutely true.

***

