As Twitchy readers know, members of Mueller’s team just magically … sorry … accidentally managed to wipe not one cellphone, not two cellphones, not even three cellphones but 31 CELLPHONES before the Department of Justice could examine them.

Doing something 31 times is hardly accidental, you know?

Byron York was good enough to cover this as only he can:

That's a lot of data down the drain. From @FoxNews 'DOJ records show members of Mueller’s team ‘wiped’ phones during Trump probe.' https://t.co/ynPWUqaayw — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 11, 2020

A LOT of data down the drain.

Yup.

Surely, since we’re looking at dozens of phones, it must be SUPER easy to accidentally wipe one, right? Like you just hit this one button for so many seconds and that’s all she wrote?

Oh, wait.

No.

I didn't know about the iPhone erasure feature. But looking at details, it's actually pretty hard to the wipe phone clean by entering too many incorrect passwords. Apparently Andrew Weissmann managed to do it twice. From @businessinsider in 2018: https://t.co/WBqY2I4D9r — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 11, 2020

Twice.

But it was an accident.

Sure.

Keep going … it gets worse.

It's worse than that. According to Apple's Security Guide, it would've taken Andrew Weissmann a minimum of 1 hour and 36 minutes to "accidentally" wipe his phone. https://t.co/CTElXbkNET pic.twitter.com/AinmHtrPPi — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 10, 2020

Sheesh, Mueller, it took your team a LOT of time to ‘accidentally’ wipe those phones.

Weissmann condemns cell phone wiping and hiding while he and the Special Counsel staff "accidentally" wipe their cell phones. https://t.co/t2wpTEexoc pic.twitter.com/QW38w1Ospx — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 11, 2020

Now, why oh why would Mueller’s team have wanted to wipe all of those cellphones? Whatever could they be accidentally hiding?

***

