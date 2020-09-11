National Press Secretary for Joe Biden, TJ Ducklo, went on with Bret Baier last night and made a total tool of himself.

Like bad.

Accusing Bret of being a shill and funneling questions from the Trump campaign? REALLY? BRET?!? He is truly one of the only talking heads at Fox News that even people on the Left will agree is unbiased and fair.

Which made Ducklo look like a total baby.

Watch, if you can stand it.

.@TDucklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, joins us tonight on #SpecialReport https://t.co/TZASPX0DrT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 10, 2020

Welp, after his embarrassing meltdown with Bret, Richard Grenell tweeted this:

The only person who has done more damage to Biden’s campaign is Biden himself.

Heh.

This is hilarious.

LOL! You are so right! Talk about a disaster… — Just June (@MissJitter) September 11, 2020

He’s so obnoxious! He’s like the head of the “we want better sushi choices” in the high school cafeteria brigade. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) September 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Perfect visual.

I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be more incoherent than handsy Joe, but Duckie proved me wrong. — USMC-Mom2016 🇺🇸 (@USMCMom2016) September 11, 2020

@tducklo needs some lessons on lying better. See master BS artist @SpeakerPelosi . — elliendash ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@elliendash) September 11, 2020

She could totally teach a class.

Yup.

Haha I agree 😂

He has so much TDS it was entertaining to watch. — Sara (@skb_sara) September 11, 2020

Yes, the old "I'm right as long as I overwhelm you with nonstop blather" — Steve Haebig (@Fulldraw1) September 11, 2020

He was spectacularly embarrassing to watch! Fits right in with sleepy Joe! — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) September 11, 2020

He is with Joe, ya’ know.

***

