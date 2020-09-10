Once a Schiff for Brains, always a Schiff for Brains.

Adam Schiff is talking about investigating Trump again … and he has a new whistleblower. Except it sounds like this new whistleblower is already under investigation for lying to Schiff’s committee before. Or at least that’s what Schiff told the NYT:

About @AdamSchiff's new whistleblower, Brian Murphy… On AUGUST 1st, Adam Schiff told the New York Times that he had his committee investigating him for LYING TO THEM… pic.twitter.com/GFXORege0o — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2020

But this time he’s going to be honest?

Remember when Schiff got punked by the radio crew who said they had nudes of Trump?

Good times.

Here's the New York Times article on Murphy when he was reassigned… EVEN Democrats and media know he's a liar. Murphy is also under investigation by the inspector general.https://t.co/dRpqaDcIZo — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2020

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA

Yep. Good times! — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) September 10, 2020

We’ve caught you lying but will ignore that if you say something scandalous about Trump — Byron (@ByronFackenthal) September 10, 2020

Same with Michael Cohen — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) September 10, 2020

Imagine my surprise. — davidalbrecht (@spursrock50) September 10, 2020

We feel shocked.

Is this another parody — ⚾️️BUCN412⚾️ (@Bucn412krk) September 10, 2020

Sigh… these people run our government? — Magda_USA_Trump2020 (@Magdalena_USA) September 10, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

***

Related:

Ooooh … this isn’t going to age well: The Bulwark’s piece about Biden winning in a landslide results in HILARIOUS backfire

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes, yes he DID!) Brit Hume trolls his haters with excellent news and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Douche quotient on this tweet is 98.5%.’ Sharyl Attkisson fact-NUKES Obama for blaming West Coast fires on climate change