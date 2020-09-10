Brit Hume has officially become one of this editorâ€™s favorite accounts on Twitter. Not only is he a newsworthy follow BUT his straight-guy act/humor is something we donâ€™t see enough of on that cesspool of a social media giant.
Sounds like Hume has signed another multi-year deal to remain on Fox News.
Suck it up, haters.
Or as Brit put it:
This will disappoint many who respond to me on Twitter. https://t.co/FOb8DqVQI1
â€” Brit Hume (@brithume) September 9, 2020
Heh.
Brit wins Twitter today.
Congrats Brit! Glad to hear it.
â€” Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2020
Loved when you took over the White House gig from Sam Donaldson on ABC. You have always been a fav. Keep up the good work.
â€” Jeepmomma (@mommycat5031) September 10, 2020
Whoohoo! Twitchy job security!
I may criticize, and may have face-palmed something youâ€™ve posted in the pastâ€¦
But not disappointed at allâ€¦
Congratulations sir. All the best.
â€” Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) September 10, 2020
Criticizing is one thing.
Trolling because â€˜orange man badâ€™ is quite another.
You are one of the BEST things about FOX.
You are fair, not afraid to call out truth.
I realize you might enjoy retirement, but I am a solid fan of yours.
â€” I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) September 10, 2020
No time for retiring now, Brit.
It will please many. Count me among the many.
â€” Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) September 10, 2020
Us too!
As for the haters?
Bill Kristol is displeased
â€” Chris Arndt fights for you (@CJArndt) September 10, 2020
Awww, poor Bill.
Heh.
Ainâ€™t it grand?
***
Related:
â€˜FRAUD-O!â€™ Tucker Carlson BLASTS Chris Cuomo with leaked footage of him â€˜rehearsingâ€™ Cohenâ€™s interview, coaching him to â€˜cover for himselfâ€™ (watch)
â€˜Douche quotient on this tweet is 98.5%.â€™ Sharyl Attkisson fact-NUKES Obama for blaming West Coast fires on climate change