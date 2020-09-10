Brit Hume has officially become one of this editorâ€™s favorite accounts on Twitter. Not only is he a newsworthy follow BUT his straight-guy act/humor is something we donâ€™t see enough of on that cesspool of a social media giant.

Sounds like Hume has signed another multi-year deal to remain on Fox News.

Suck it up, haters.

Or as Brit put it:

This will disappoint many who respond to me on Twitter. https://t.co/FOb8DqVQI1 â€” Brit Hume (@brithume) September 9, 2020

Heh.

Brit wins Twitter today.

Congrats Brit! Glad to hear it. â€” Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2020

Loved when you took over the White House gig from Sam Donaldson on ABC. You have always been a fav. Keep up the good work. â€” Jeepmomma (@mommycat5031) September 10, 2020

Whoohoo! Twitchy job security!

I may criticize, and may have face-palmed something youâ€™ve posted in the pastâ€¦ But not disappointed at allâ€¦ Congratulations sir. All the best. â€” Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) September 10, 2020

Criticizing is one thing.

Trolling because â€˜orange man badâ€™ is quite another.

You are one of the BEST things about FOX.

You are fair, not afraid to call out truth.

I realize you might enjoy retirement, but I am a solid fan of yours. â€” I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) September 10, 2020

No time for retiring now, Brit.

It will please many. Count me among the many. â€” Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) September 10, 2020

Us too!

As for the haters?

Bill Kristol is displeased â€” Chris Arndt fights for you (@CJArndt) September 10, 2020

Awww, poor Bill.

Heh.

Ainâ€™t it grand?

***

