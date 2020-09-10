Democrats really must think we’re stupid.

Ok, so their base will pretty much believe anything they tell them (remember when thousands of them went to Chinatown to prove they weren’t racist during the pandemic?), but if they’re looking to influence the middle, moderates, and independents they’re going to have to do better than finger-pointing when it comes to COVID relief.

Especially when folks like Matt Whitlock have the receipts:

Here's a graphic we put together of their "red line" demands.pic.twitter.com/33JFssqCTK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2020

Sorry Americans who are going without the basics, Democrats won’t give you any relief until we make sure there is diversity in shops selling cannabis.

Really with this crap?

From @SenatorBurr on #COVID procedural vote: "Senate Democrats have proven they have no actual interest in providing relief to those who need it, but are instead willing to play politics with people’s livelihoods." Expect to hear this message from GOP senators. #ncpol — Brian Murphy (@MurphinDC) September 10, 2020

Surely democrats don’t want to explain to the unemployed why they should not receive $300 from the federal Govt on top of their state unemployment?? I guess they do since every Senate democrat just blocked it — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 10, 2020

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief.

Democrats block coronavirus relief. https://t.co/88mfn1uwdn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 10, 2020

And they’ll blame Trump.

There’s the 41st vote. Senate Democrats have used the filibuster to block debate on a new COVID relief package. They recently did this on police reform, too. (Reminder: They are openly discussing eliminating the tool they’re currently using if they gain power in November). — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Final: 52 Yes

47 No 60 affirmative votes needed. Senate Democrats filibuster COVID relief legislation, blocking it from being debated & amended. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Yay for election years.

***

Related:

SERIOUS Schiff for brains! Adam Schiff’s new whistleblower is already under investigation for lying … to Schiff’s committee

Ooooh … this isn’t going to age well: The Bulwark’s piece about Biden winning in a landslide results in HILARIOUS backfire

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes, yes he DID!) Brit Hume trolls his haters with excellent news and it’s GLORIOUS