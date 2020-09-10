Once a Schiff for Brains, always a Schiff for Brains.

Adam Schiff is talking about investigating Trump again … and he has a new whistleblower. Except it sounds like this new whistleblower is already under investigation for lying to Schiff’s committee before. Or at least that’s what Schiff told the NYT:

But this time he’s going to be honest?

Remember when Schiff got punked by the radio crew who said they had nudes of Trump?

Good times.

Trending

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA

We feel shocked.

Scary, ain’t it?

***

Related:

Ooooh … this isn’t going to age well: The Bulwark’s piece about Biden winning in a landslide results in HILARIOUS backfire

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes, yes he DID!) Brit Hume trolls his haters with excellent news and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Douche quotient on this tweet is 98.5%.’ Sharyl Attkisson fact-NUKES Obama for blaming West Coast fires on climate change

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffBrian Murphynyt