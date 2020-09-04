Kurt Schlichter has been a very busy colonel dealing with crazy and lazy in the blue-check media. Seriously, his timeline is just filled with him destroying various blue-checks and tons of liberal tears and glitter. Guess when he comes out swinging he REALLY comes out swinging.

If someone pops up today to “verify” the quickly disproven lies about @realDonaldTrump just in time to try to distract from Senile Joe remember… – Bolton didn’t say it – A bunch of people have denied it on the record, including vets – Why did whoever wait til now? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

A senior Defense Department official I just spoke with confirmed this story by @JeffreyGoldberg in its entirety. Especially the grafs about the late Sen. John McCain and former Marine Gen. John Kelly, President @realDonaldTrump former chief of staff. https://t.co/ol2lhBbgv8 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 3, 2020

Alleged “military journalists” are almost invariably liberal and their sources are almost invariably liberal colonels or generals looking to carry water for a future Democrat administration. Military folks pay no attention to them, and you shouldn’t bother to either. https://t.co/Qxy6Dp1e2I — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Well, doubling down and insulting and disrespecting even more military veterans is certainly one way to totally deny that you or Trump would ever do that very thing. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 4, 2020

You might look at my bio https://t.co/my6Lgfp00A — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Who wants to tell this talking dildo? https://t.co/8PEQtDJQB9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Whatever, Kurt…you’re on the wrong side of history. It won’t be kind to you. pic.twitter.com/klVo4jigOJ — Jenn #VOTE McKinlay 📚 (@JennMcKinlay) September 4, 2020

This suggests liberal troops are lesser for whatever reason — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) September 4, 2020

All liberals are lesser. They adhere to a garbage ideology. https://t.co/60pXlWKOnK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

I’ll be sure to confirm political ideology next time I interview troops and veterans. Wouldn’t want to cite someone lesser. Thanks for the heads up. — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) September 4, 2020

I always love when journalists get huffy as if we’re supposed to respect them. https://t.co/l4EpX2Sb7m — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

I think you’re a cool guy with a well thought out world view. Let me know if you want to get drinks sometime. — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) September 4, 2020

I don’t talk to journalists. https://t.co/lOGjFrdA1s — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

That sucks dude, I’ll reach out if I ever get a job in a different industry so we can hangout. — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) September 4, 2020

You may always submit a written request through channels seeking the privilege of my attention. https://t.co/7HqFMixJTz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

Journalists are mostly garbage people who deserve your contempt. pic.twitter.com/TweSuqpyPP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 4, 2020

