Just when you thought the media couldn’t get any worse …

Ok, so you probably knew they could and would get worse but man, every time we think they’ve reached ultimate repugnant they surprise even us. Undercover Huber was good enough to put together a brief but damning thread of the media’s behavior over just the last 24 hours.

This is pretty good.

The media in just the last 24 hours THREAD — Fiery but Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 4, 2020

ATLANTIC: “LoserGate” Hoax from only anonymous sources, contradicted by multiple on-the-record eyewitnesses AND contemporaneous email FOIA record Marine One wave off was due to bad weather AND testimony of multiple vets/families who’ve met Trump in private AND even John Bolton — Fiery but Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 4, 2020

This stems from the media being able to write anything they want and get away with it for years. They know their loser base will lap up their hate and ridiculousness with a spoon because orange man bad. And by the time they issue a correction, the new narrative is out there being spewed by every thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed hyena on Twitter.

VICE: Puff video on Portland Antifa murderer / far left communist uncritically allowing him to claim he killed unarmed Trump supporter in “self-defense” of “people of color” contradicted by multiple videos/audio of the incident — Fiery but Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 4, 2020

And then the dude was shot and killed during his arrest.

Just. Insane.

NYT: Article on same Antifa murderer* (since killed in a police shoot out!) attacking the victim, and using a *10 yr felon* as source for the claim that said Antifa murderer was trained in “de-escalation” and a “security” expert *Co-written by Russia Collusion Hoaxers — Fiery but Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 4, 2020

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

And they wonder why so many of us mock them.

***

