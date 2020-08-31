Such sage wisdom from Brian Stelter.

Heh.

"To be a journalist in the year 2020 is to be a juggler." — @brianstelter on @ReliableSources — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) August 30, 2020

Juggler is not necessarily the word that comes to our minds when thinking about what a journalist in 2020 looks like. We think of words and phrases like, activist, DNC lapdog, fake news, the propaganda arm of the DNC, stinky buttholes, wannabe firefighters … you know, that sort of thing.

"spinner"

"Propagandist"

"liar"

"leftist apologist" They all fit — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) August 30, 2020

But sideline reporter Tatjana Pasalic came up with the perfect dig in response to Brian’s deep thoughts:

This is a critical skill in the clown toolset. https://t.co/EN968Jupsv — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) August 30, 2020

HA!

Too true!

Now, could she have been making a joke about all reporters in general 2020? Absolutely.

Would we rather believe she was calling Tater himself a clown? SO MUCH YES.

Either way, what a perfect dig. *chef’s kiss*

This tweet is first rate — Hooch (@barrelproving) August 30, 2020

That too.

Clowning.

Brian missed his calling!

***

