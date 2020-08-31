As Ted Wheeler continues to try and blame the riots and violence in his own city on President Trump, news around the man who allegedly shot and killed a Portland Trump supporter is starting to come out and it ain’t good for Portland. The man in question was arrested last month for illegally carrying a loaded weapon … and he was released.

The #antifa investigated for shooting the Portland Trump supporter is Michael Reinoehl. Last month he was arrested at another antifa riot for illegally carrying a loaded gun. He was let go. He then went on to allegedly kill Aaron Danielson. My latest:https://t.co/r6rFxqjZ4P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

From The Post Millenial:

The man being investigated by police in the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter in Portland identifies as Antifa and is an ardent Black Lives Matter supporter. Michael Forest Reinoehl was previously arrested at an Antifa riot in July and charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. He was let go and the charges were never pursued. He allegedly went on to kill Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Saturday night in downtown Portland.

Charges were never filed.

They let him go.

Portland owns all of this. All of it.

Ted Wheeler owns all of this. All of it.

Someone needs to investigate on how felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dropped. Was his bail paid for by the team @KamalaHarris was endorsing? — Branden Leon (@Branden_Leon) August 31, 2020

She was indeed pushing people to donate for ‘bail,’ yup.

@tedwheeler blood on your hands — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 31, 2020

Sounds like the leaders in charge of cashless bail, catch and release, and non prosecution of crimes, have blood on their hands. — Walter White (@freeMinds70) August 31, 2020

They certainly do.

