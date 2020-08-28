Mean ol’ right-wing vigilantes are ‘confronting and attacking’ anti-racist protesters …

Yeah, Christopher Mathias is with HuffPo ‘covering the far-right’ so it makes sense that this horse crap comes from him.

Wow.

New: Data shows right-wing vigilantes & paramilitaries have confronted or attacked anti-racist protesters about 500 times since cops killed George Floyd in May. This includes at least: 64 assaults

38 attacks by car

9 shootings

3 deathshttps://t.co/NHn1cbbx3f#Kenosha — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 28, 2020

New: Data shows these vigilantes and paramilitaries wouldn’t even be in the area if a bunch of skinny, ridiculous, moronic, bored, privileged white kids wasn’t out there torching buildings, assaulting people, and tearing down statues in the name of racial equality. But sure, go with the whole, ‘evil white people are violent’ angle, that’s totally sane and not at all bulls*it.

The data, collected by @areidross, a doctoral fellow at the @C4ARR, includes 387 incidents of intimidation, such as vigilantes appearing at protests and using racial slurs, making threats, brandishing guns… https://t.co/NHn1cbbx3f — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 28, 2020

Intimidation?!

Is that the same thing as trying to burn a building down with people still inside of it? Asking for a friend.

“There just isn’t anything else to compare it to,” @areidross said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.” Ross said the data includes abt 2 dozen instances of cops supporting or collaborating with right-wing vigilantes & paramilitaries. https://t.co/NHn1cbbx3f — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 28, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

These. People.

A report from @BrennanCenter's Mike German also details extensive ties between cops & fascists “In a time when the effort to defund police is getting some salience, the police are behaving in such a way as to justify that argument” German told @samtlevin https://t.co/subgfuu4Z5 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 28, 2020

But the rioting, looting, and KILLING by the Leftist mobs are all okay, right? RIGHT?!?! — Mac Truck 🛸 (@perpetnavigator) August 28, 2020

Let’s all put on our tinfoil hats and play along with your delusional take here. Antifa’s stated goal is anarchy. You seem surprised that their success in achieving their goal over the past few months isn’t fostering good behavior and conformity. Dude, it’s ANARCHY. — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) August 28, 2020

Translated: The anarchist criminal mobs composed of arsonists, looters, & murderers, many with criminal records, responsible for billions of dollars in damages to several US cities, the destruction of hundreds of minority owned businesses & COUNTLESS acts of violence are victims. pic.twitter.com/BCUfyCYGh1 — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 28, 2020

What b.s. is this? Leftists have killed over 30 people, burnt down cities, lied about car attacks and you spin this crap? — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) August 28, 2020

New: Data shows radical-leftists & Antifa/BLM have confronted or attacked U.S. citizens 107,058 times since George Floyd's suicide by cop in May. This includes at least: 32,467 assaults

18,881 attacks on cars

32 murders

22,757 businesses burnedhttps://t.co/dH0f1St6Of… — Webslinger (@Webslinger64) August 28, 2020

Ahem.

Lies. You call everyone 'right wing.' — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 28, 2020

No amount of gaslighting can change what everybody can see with their own eyes. The entire country sees who is looting, burning and destroying. — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) August 28, 2020

But you’ve gotta admit, this level of gaslighting WAS impressive.

Mind-numbingly stupid, but impressive, nonetheless.

***

