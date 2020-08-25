Lockdowns totally hosed our country? YA’ DON’T SAY.

Nice of you all to catch up, media.

Now, if you could just talk to politicians, Democratic leaders, school boards, unions, and anyone else pretending we should stay locked down and/or virtual that would be REALLY helpful.

Thanks.

Whoops, sorry we killed your jobs, our bad https://t.co/tUMnfRkmMJ pic.twitter.com/mm7XnGakmD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 25, 2020

Crippling lockdowns.

The solution was far worse than the problem.

“New thinking” Yeah, glad you thought of that. https://t.co/3rp9pr9qNN — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 25, 2020

Nice of them to finally catch up.

They really are ahead of the curve, Jesse. — theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 25, 2020

Absolute insanity. — James David Dickson (@downi75) August 25, 2020

There goes the “settled science” argument forever. — FM (@FMto100power) August 25, 2020

They just want us to flatten the curve, y’all.

Sweden called… They want their common sense back! CC @JoeBiden — Proud to die on a hill – Civil War is inevitable (@Deathforspeech) August 25, 2020

Ain’t that the truth.

***

