Lockdowns totally hosed our country? YA’ DON’T SAY.

Nice of you all to catch up, media.

Now, if you could just talk to politicians, Democratic leaders, school boards, unions, and anyone else pretending we should stay locked down and/or virtual that would be REALLY helpful.

Thanks.

Crippling lockdowns.

The solution was far worse than the problem.

Trending

Nice of them to finally catch up.

They just want us to flatten the curve, y’all.

Ain’t that the truth.

***

Related:

‘Left HATES minorities who think for themselves’: Richard Grenell DROPS Chris Cuomo for flat-out smearing Sen. Tim Scott

Absolutely BATS**T! Donna Brazile LOSES IT talking about 1st night of the RNC and Tammy Bruce handles it like a BOSS (watch)

‘Lie is worse than the tweet’! Leslie Marshall claims intern tweeted GROSSLY racist tweet about Nikki Haley but ain’t nobody buyin’ it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDlockdownsmedia