WTF is wrong with the media?

Wait.

Don’t answer that.

We knew they’d lose their minds once the Republican National Convention got going but even we were a bit surprised at how openly racist some of the comments from the Left (including the media) were. Chris Cuomo accusing Sen. Tim Scott of carrying water for Trump?

What now?

Did he accuse any of the other Republicans of doing that?

Richard Grenell called him out:

Awful.

Be better, Fredo.

Seriously.

The nerve of Tim Scott thinking for himself, being a Black Republican and supporting Trump.

Psh.

*sounds like*

Stay classy, Cuomo.

