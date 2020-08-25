Alyssa Milano thought it would be a good idea to live-tweet the Republican National Convention.

Stop laughing.

We mean it.

Ok … fine.

Laugh.

It was a total sh*tshow.

Sorry, that’s an insult to sh*tshows.

Let’s just say she was a total mess.

Take for instance this tweet about Herschel Walker who thoughtfully endorsed his friend of 37 years, President Trump:

As a sports fan I'm so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice. #TrumpChaos #LiarInChief #RNCConvention — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 25, 2020

How dare that Black man support someone she disapproves of, right? What, does she think being a sports fan somehow gives her the right to ‘whitesplain’ to Walker? If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads we’d hurt ourselves.

What does Alyssa Milano know about racism and social justice that would make her think she can criticize #HerschelWalker? — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) August 25, 2020

Hey now, she SURVIVED COVID! Sure, she’s totally balding now (omg did you see that video?!), but she SURVIVED.

Dear GAWD, she survived!

Booger doesn’t think @HerschelWalker, a black man, is able to form his own thoughts and opinions. She feels the need to “correct” him. Scratch a leftist, find a racist. https://t.co/Foj3lMASTD — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) August 25, 2020

And since Richard Spencer joined the Democrats it all sort of makes sense now, right?

Oh, the other big blunder was what we call a ‘Freudian Slip.’ She tried to delete it, of course, but Tweeps were front and center to snag a screenshot.

For once, I agree with @Alyssa_Milano. There was too much disinformation at the DNC convention. pic.twitter.com/2vpC55TdjA — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 25, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You’re correct that the #DNCConvention was full of disinformation. — illDiscourse🧉 (@illdiscourse) August 25, 2020

Completely full of crap.

Let’s hope she continues live-tweeting during night two of the RNC.

It’s the most entertaining thing she’s done in years.

***

