Antifa is absolutely an organized (and evil) movement.

Hey, don’t take it from us, read these four threads from Rich Weinstein who took the time to ‘out’ Antifa’s Gruber. You guys remember Gruber, right? The guy who said Americans were too stupid to know they were getting suckered with Obamacare?

This is long but worth it – grab a snack, get comfy, and read.

To understand what the left is doing, you must listen to them. To learn abt the ACA, we had Jonathan Gruber..

To learn abt ANTIFA, we have Mark Bray. Like Gruber, Bray is an Academic who literally “wrote the book,” did a book tour, and became Antifa’s unofficial spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/QEQ9pHd67G — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020

There will be a ton of video's and exerpts to follow, broken up into 4 threads 1. Antifa, Black Bloc, Pre-Emptive Self-Defense

2. Violence, Physical Confrontation, Property Destruction

3. Police, Capitalism

4. Trump — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020

It is actually very well-organized.

Because destroying property and hurting people is ILLEGAL.

Thread 2 …

Keep going.

Political arena is violence.

Wow.

This is nuts.

And now the third thread.

You still there?

Told you, this is terrifying AND fascinating, all in one.

BEGIN THREAD 3https://t.co/rMhxAPBotf — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020

They are obsessed with so many identities they don’t realize they’re the problem.

So many Nazis out there tearing down statues and destroying public property.

Oh, wait.

And now the fourth and final thread.

For complete context, watch the videos. There was no intention to deceptively edit or misrepresent the words of Mark Bray or of those he interviewed. The only intention is to help the public understand what Antifa is & believes so events can be understood as they unfold. END — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020

What a marathon.

And what a total and complete scam … much like Obamacare.

***

