As Twitchy readers know, Kurt Eichenwald was very angry with ‘that foreigner’ in the White House, Melania Trump, for updating the Rose Garden. The Tentacle King was understandably dragged for his ugly and quite frankly bigoted tweets, so much so that he deleted them.

And then blamed people ‘for misunderstanding’ his point because his bigotry is super complex and stuff.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

People may have misunderstood my point about Melania being a foreigner & ripping up plants put in place by almost 100 years of First Ladies. It was a complex point & I was wrong to say it. My point was, people who come to America should celebrate its history, not ignore it. But.. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 23, 2020

His point was he hates Donald Trump and by extension, his wife, that foreigner, Melania Trump.

That doesn’t seem all that complex, Kurt.

…I deleted the tweets. I did not have the ill-intent they seemed to have conveyed to so many. I should be more careful in what those types of words seem to imply. We all fail in our words at times, this was one of my times. I apologize. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 23, 2020

Yes, he did absolutely have the ill-intent the tweets conveyed. He just didn’t expect the blowback to be so embarrassing.

Yes you did, you had ill-Intent. It’s pretty apparent — Lee Anne (@tiniestmoment) August 23, 2020

But it was SUPER complex!

In the future, try thinking first. — Marietta (@Ettam15) August 23, 2020

Kurt isn’t exactly known for his ability to think.

This "apology" is too long and what the hell is "seemed to have conveyed to so many"? You didn't have to squint and look at your tweet sideways to infer anti-immigrant intent. Apology Fail. — NFC (@hillsemailsrver) August 23, 2020

The tweets may be deleted, but the damage is done. — Alison Adler (@Allybev) August 23, 2020

It seems history was taken into consideration, using the JFK Rose, etc. https://t.co/49tckZv8Da — Jo B. ⭐⭐⭐ (@jobabs_69) August 24, 2020

Oopsie.

Seems ‘that foreigner’ did her homework, folks.

Just shows your true colors!! We all see what you are truly made of….. and it's sad. — Crystal Dawn Marr (@CrystalDawn73nc) August 24, 2020

Sure, Kurt. Your point was just so COMPLEX nobody understood what you meant.

THAT’S the ticket.

***

