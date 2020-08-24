Is it just our imagination or is the Washington Post getting more disgusting?

They must be scared Trump is gonna win because they’re attacking his VP, who could well run in 2024.

That or they’re just dill-holes.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of ‘and’.

Mike Pence hopes four years of subservience to Trump paves his path to the presidency https://t.co/Ypn0uU8OCk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 24, 2020

From WaPo:

Many of his allies concede that if Trump loses in November, Pence is likely headed to the “markdown bin,” in the words of one. And if the Trump-Pence ticket does win four more years, a successful 2024 bid for Pence is still uncertain. As one Republican operative put it: “Who do you talk to who’s fired up for Mike Pence?” Others are more optimistic. Michael Steel, a longtime adviser to former House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), said Pence is “fundamentally rational and intelligent and conservative.” “I don’t know how many of us there are,” Steel said, “but I am a Republican who would be much more comfortable pulling the lever for Mike Pence than for Donald Trump.”

Oh, it’s Ashley Parker.

Yawn.

And wow, talk about a lot of faceless, nameless sources in a clueless article.

Reminder: WAPO is Chinese asset media — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 24, 2020

WaPo's reliance on clickbaitable hate betrays a serious lack of any capability for credible organizational political analysis. — PositPoint (@PositPoint) August 24, 2020

Could WaPo be any more useless?

Don’t answer that.

The Washington Post hopes decades of going in a full on slurpfest to the DNC will somehow make them relevant again. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) August 24, 2020

Are you owned by the ChiCom? You’re a rag. — Human Being (@dlh8) August 24, 2020

Amazing you would write this as a news article and not opinion. So, if Biden wins, you will write the same one about Harris, right? — Their nonnie (@ceastwoo) August 24, 2020

Well, eight years of 'subservience' got Joe Biden the nomination so…… — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 24, 2020

Sort of. It just took four years LATER for it to happen.

Which is … actually way sadder.

Heh.

WaPo's reliance on clickbaitable hate betrays a serious lack of any capability for credible organizational political analysis. — PositPoint (@PositPoint) August 24, 2020

Your daily reminder that WaPo is straight-up leftist propaganda — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) August 24, 2020

Kamala Harris hopes four years of subservience to Biden paves her path to the presidency — Cyrus The Great (@nkrancher) August 24, 2020

Ahem.

Oh settle down, you know you were thinking it.

***

Related:

‘A MONUMENTAL mistake’: Epidemiologist speaks out against lockdowns, says they MUST NOT happen again (thread)

‘Politics IS violence’: Tweep completely unravels Antifa in multiple threads about their ‘Gruber’ and who is REALLY behind the violent group

‘Alt-right was ALWAYS the identity-politics Left’: Richard Spencer’s Biden love inspires NeverTrumper’s thread on why he NOW supports Trump