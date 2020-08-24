Yup, lockdowns were a huge mistake.

But most of you already knew that.

Phil Kerpen shared a pretty epic thread from a UK epidemiologist/government adviser named Mark Woolhouse.

Take a gander:

Top UK epidemiologist/government adviser Mark Woolhouse: lockdown was a ‘monumental mistake’ and must not happen again https://t.co/t0QhI17DZ5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Not just a mistake but a MONUMENTAL mistake.

Duh.

Woolhouse: "Lockdown was a panic measure and I believe history will say trying to control Covid-19 through lockdown was a monumental mistake on a global scale, the cure was worse than the disease." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Yup.

The solution was worse than the problem.

Time to ‘undo it.’

“I never want to see national lockdown again. It was always a temporary measure that simply delayed the stage of the epidemic we see now." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

"It was never going to change anything fundamentally, however low we drove down the number of cases, and now we know more about the virus and how to track it we should not be in this position again." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

But we were supposed to flatten the curve and stuff!

"We absolutely should never return to a position where children cannot play or go to school." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

This.

So much this.

Send our kids to school!!!

“I believe the harm lockdown is doing to our education, health care access, and broader aspects of our economy and society will turn out to be at least as great as the harm done by Covid-19.” — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Winner winner.

Chicken dinner.

"I suspect right now more people are being harmed by the collateral effects of lockdown than by Covid-19." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Yes yes yes!

Who do we have to get this in front of to make that change?! Enough!

"This is why we need a broader range of people on the government advisory board Sage with equal input from economists to assess the damage to incomes, jobs and livelihoods, educationalists to assess the damage to children… — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

… and mental health specialists to assess levels of depression and anxiety especially among younger adults, as well as psychologists to assess the effects of not being able to go to the theatre or a football match.” — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Mental illness is only getting worse.

"At the time I agreed with lockdown as a short term emergency response because we couldn’t think of anything better to do, but it was always clear that the moment we started to relax enough measures we were likely to see infection rates rise again either nationally or locally." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

“I would not dignify waiting for a vaccine with the term ‘strategy’. That’s a hope not a strategy. But we do need to get on with providing an alternative to lockdown.” — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Can’t wait for a vaccine.

"Closing schools was not an epidemiologically sensible thing to do. Evidence shows that children very rarely transmit to adults and there is not a single documented example of a child transmitting to a teacher in school." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

Stupid thing to do.

"we have been very bad at communicating the actual risk of infection to individuals. Instead of concentrating on schools we should have been concentrating on care homes. We were not really thinking about where the risk lies, just on suppressing the virus." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

"As we lift restrictions, the most important thing is to make sure that people who need protection are protected – particularly those over 70 or with underlying health conditions. This is not a one size fits all." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 24, 2020

So open the damn country and LEAVE IT OPEN.

