As Twitchy reported, Bulwark token liberal Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that “the right loves lying about this” when National Review’s Dan McLaughlin called out Joe Biden for repeating the Charlottesville hoax — that President Trump had referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people” — during his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic Party’s sad telethon.

It’s no surprise Biden brought it up; as we reported, the video with which he launched his campaign in April 2019 leaned heavily on Charlottesville and the notion that Trump had called neo-Nazis very fine people. The thing is, anyone with even the slightest bit of objectivity knows that Trump condemned the white supremacists entirely, and was referring to people on both sides of the issue of taking down Confederate statues and monuments.

The Daily Caller, too, called out Biden on his lie, complete with a video clip from his acceptance speech.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who still believes the unedited and forensically verified undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of baby parts were “misleadingly edited,” said this was a lie and called out Facebook for using The Daily Caller as one of its fact-checkers.

Trump was actually very prescient in his speech, asking if statues of slave-owners like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were going to be taken down (they were, in 2020).

Reminder: Snopes is also a Facebook-approved fact-checking site.

