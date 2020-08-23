This woman.

Remember when Democrats acted like it was a big deal (literally) for Ana Navarro to join up with Team Obama? Err â€¦ the Biden Campaign because you know, sheâ€™s some hardcore Republican.

Hilarious, right?

Seems Ana is very upset with Melania Trump for updating the Rose Garden.

Like everyone else on Twitter with an IQ under 80 with far too much free time on their hands:

This woman. In March, as Pandemic began, it was a tennis pavilion. Now, as +175,000 -and climbing- American lives and millions of livelihoods have been lost, she unveils new & NOT improved Rose Garden. She cut down Jackieâ€™s trees!

I hope @DrBiden returns it to the way it was. https://t.co/zHC8wb0WRc â€” Ana Navarro-CÃ¡rdenas (@ananavarro) August 23, 2020

Wonder if she was filing her nails while she rage-tweeted this?

And câ€™mon, comparing the garden in full bloom in the spring to the garden the day after it was complete when clearly NOTHING should be blooming. Thatâ€™s just pathetic, Ana. Desperate and pathetic.

You **know** those are 2 different seasons, Ana. Youâ€™re not stupid. Youâ€™re just playing your fiddle to youâ€™re followers, and it screeches of TDS. â€” Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) August 23, 2020

When the TDS is so bad they donâ€™t realize they have TDS â€¦ yup, thatâ€™s Ana.

She didn't cut them down you liar. â€” Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 23, 2020

They did not cut them down.

Expecting a supposed journalist to actually do research before bleating about trivialities to score political hits is too far.

As for Jackie's vision, they replicated the 1962 design and planted white ''JFK Peace'' roses. Sorry for the factual details. https://t.co/gmVbCqTvDx â€” Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 23, 2020

Do some research on the garden, when things bloom, where things were moved etc etc before your start your vile snark of the day Ana. Yâ€™all I just are truly insane as well as horrid. â€” jen smith (@jen87nc) August 23, 2020

Insane and horrid.

That works.

Iâ€™m so sorry this is happening to you. â€” theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 23, 2020

Anna, you really are sick. The trees were moved, the garden is lovely. There is improved accessibility. Comparing photos, from different seasons and photo-shopping Ks on it, is just another liberal hoax.

Liberals are such hateful, desperate, negative people â€” Baizuo (@CNN_Sucks_) August 23, 2020

That. ^

Try to think of those trees as historical statues, dear. https://t.co/rcGya1To9w â€” TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 23, 2020

So you want dead trees and no sidewalks for ease of access to all? That *does* sound rather liberal. https://t.co/f2PcD4rImb â€” Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 23, 2020

Something ugly and dying?

Fair.

Hah she cropped out the tree held up by straps â€” tsrblke (@tsrblke) August 23, 2020

Ana isnâ€™t the only one using the spring photo compared to a summer photo.

You're also comparing the former garden in full early spring bloom, to a newly installed garden in August. This is the former garden without paths for the disabled, without spring blooms. It's also not very colorful. And there's no accessibility! pic.twitter.com/whP9WXwBMC â€” American Elephantâ„¢ (@TheElephantsKid) August 23, 2020

Imagine having this much spare time to be pissed off about a garden that has only been IMPROVED for everyone involved?

We thought these people liked progress.

***

