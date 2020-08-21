It’s like watching a dog herd a bunch of cattle.

Or, in this case, Pavlov’s Dogs and they heard the little bell ring after Biden’s speech.

Watch:

Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event. They listened. pic.twitter.com/34pUDGeKxj — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 21, 2020

Reporters acting like the good little herd they are.

Run media, run!

A dogs on command are trained to do, naturally. https://t.co/NIyyYl9WQn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2020

Good dog!

Reminds me of the sheep being herded by my sister-in-law's Border Collies. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) August 21, 2020

It is pretty ridiculous. They not only go out in a huge group but they ‘hurry outside’ like they were commanded to do.

Wheeeee! Jump!

Fireworks!

No way to question him and they fell for it. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 21, 2020

Yup.

It's almost cult-like. — Jon-Michael DeBona (@jdebona) August 21, 2020

Almost?

They ARE firefighters,running towards the fire — OC_Bo-rantine (@OCBo9) August 21, 2020

Reporters running toward the report.

No?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ahhh, the soft clip-clopping of media cattle. — Dindu Nuffin 🇺🇸 (@LibertySoda) August 21, 2020

Well that’s embarrassing — gingertab (@gingertab1) August 21, 2020

No social distancing. Bad! — R0Y (@xrptlrsem) August 21, 2020

Good point.

HEY, KEEP SIX FEET APART!

Their ability to embarrass themselves show no bounds… pic.twitter.com/FQyldlo0ru — Tim Wainwright (@tdwain1) August 21, 2020

Looks like a sprint to the buffet line. — Bruno (@CardinalHts) August 21, 2020

Like 2016 all over again, minus the rope.

For now.

***

