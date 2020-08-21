As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano seems to think Republicans are incapable of love.

Or Dignity, peace, and freedom.

She got on her high horse and basically claimed anyone who thought differently from her was a bad person, and Black Republicans were happy to explain why that was stupid. Welp, last night, seems Alyssa did learn something from that experience … unfortunately, it wasn’t that her ideas were eff’d up.

Instead, she learned to shut people out who disagree with her.

Talk about LOVE.

When we tried to pull responses we noticed something different on her tweet.

So basically, the only people who can respond to Alyssa are people who will tell her what she wants to hear.

This seems a silly thing in social media, especially on Twitter, but if she can’t stand by her own ideas and debate we suppose it is what it is.

Talk about a thin-skinned D-lister.

Shame.

We will never know as beyond Alyssa controlling who can actually respond to her tweets, she blocked not only this editor but Twitchy, nearly two years ago.

ALL THE LOVE!

***

