Don’t you love it when Democratic Socialist darlings like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez go out of their way to argue an absolutely fringe idea to paint everyone on ‘the other side’ as totally racist and batsh*t? This is what people who have no real ideas of their own do to somehow shut people they disagree with down.

They argue something that hardly anyone believes in the first place. Even Trump said he didn’t know, that some people had said it …

He is the ultimate troll.

We suppose that whole, ‘Republicans are super-racist’ narrative ain’t going to write itself but c’mon, really with this?

White supremacy is a belief system based on the idea that ppl of color, esp Black ppl, are fundamentally illegitimate as equal citizens or human beings. Calling into question the citizenship of elected officials of color, esp when the answer is obvious, is one way it manifests. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

*sigh*

New York sure can pick ’em.

Whether it’s “where’s the birth certificate?” to “send her back!” to “where were her parents from?”- these contrived claims (which are almost never levied at white US officials born abroad) catch on bc the supremacist idea that poc are inherently less legitimate has deep roots. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

We know Sandy grew up in an affluent neighborhood.

Does that count?

Anyway, she kept going.

Yeah yeah, we know. All the eyerolls.

Hang in there.

It’s not a coincidence that the GOP advanced tropes about non-citizenship to President Obama, Reps. Tlaib, Omar & Pressley, & now Sen. Kamala Harris; especially in moments of power. Implying poc “don’t belong” in our country is one way of protecting a white supremacist vision. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

Tlaib? What? ROFL.

Wow.

No one implied POC don’t belong in this country.

FFS, Sandy.

AOC never fails to disappoint.

How about picking a white male to run for president over a woman of color? Does that count? — Itsmedona (@LovesStangs2) August 14, 2020

Ahem.

Kamala Harris needs to be kept far from the levers of power for a zillion reasons having nothing to do with her complexion — Lazycat! (@saltopus_rex) August 14, 2020

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

White supremacy hasn’t been a problem in America for many years now. Stop trying to make it one. By the way, can I order a martini while I have your attention? — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) August 13, 2020

Ouch.

“Everything is white supremacy” – AOC — Jake Coco 💙🎶🇺🇸 (@jakecoco) August 13, 2020

Second verse, same as the first.

***

