I've been exchanging messages with friends about what what's happening in our cities: NY, Philadelphia and LA especially. A lot of disturbing things are not making the news. Even Republicans aren't drawing attention to it. Here's a message from a friend about life in NY today: — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

"Here's my neighborhood, Mike: An elderly man, enjoying dinner w/his wife at an outdoor restaurant, punched in the face. A woman waiting for the subway to come stabbed in the back. An older neighbor pausing to catch his breath told to pay two dollars in protection money or get — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

"the fuck off that particular street corner. This is just the ten block radius from where I live in the last six days." Other friends from NY talk about shattered business districts, drugstores with locked shelves, and hundreds of homeless people and parolees, including sex — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

And de Blasio does nothing because of social justice or some other happy horsecrap. The entire city of New York is falling apart.

Keep going.

Friends in LA talk about squatters taking over empty homes in professional class neighborhoods whose residents fantasize about emigrating to Canada. Friends in all three cities have seen police officers refuse to get out of their cars while large-scale lawbreaking takes place — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

Hard to blame the cops when we’re seeing that CA and other states think of them.

in front of them. That’s in addition to the obvious mayhem being perpetrated on a nightly basis in Portland, Seattle and Chicago. Estimates are that up to one million people have already fled New York City — meaning nearly everyone who has the means to leave has left. — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

Yup.

People are GTFO.

Minneapolis is a smoldering ruin that has sustained untold damage to its immigrant neighborhoods. This is not what I am reading. This is what I am hearing from people directly.

Make no mistake about it: America is now in the middle of a 70s style urban crisis whose root is a — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

Immigrant neighborhoods.

well-founded fear of violent crime and social collapse in the midst of a pandemic. The destructive spiral that has been unleashed by leftwing play-acting at revolution and pursuit of stupid fantasies of abolishing the police is destroying our greatest cities. — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

And their people.

As urban residents vote with their feet, we are being left with empty urban shells with no tax base and no meaningful employment. The fact that the business of Washington DC is the Federal government and the national media is now centered here is blinding our society — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

to what’s actually happening in other big cities across the country. What’s happening is this: Thirty years of very meaningful social and economic progress in our cities — which has hugely benefited minorities — is being undone by a toxic coalition of professional ideologues — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

AKA Democrats.

and “organizers,” rich kids in Che t-shirts, well-coiffed Mayors, and a National Democratic Party that pretends that the ongoing destruction of minority owned businesses and the social and economic infrastructure that is a primary engine for raising African American — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

and immigrant families into the middle class is somehow about “civil rights” or “racial inequality.” It is not. It is about a war on the American middle class being waged from above and below by people whose response to the values and the struggles of average American families — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

is hostility and contempt — and who imagine that the threat of further violence is a crowbar they can use to get Donald Trump out of the White House. Sacrificing America’s cities on the altar of their political cause may seem bizarre, because that’s where so many of their — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

All because oRaNgE mAn Bad.

voters live — but it’s not. Who else are urban liberals going to vote for? Suburbanites can’t help but see the destruction of the cities as a harbinger of what could be next for them. The question is who can protect them — Donald Trump, or the people who celebrate the CHAZ. — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

I know how I answer that question. — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

Pretty sure the answer is NOT Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

***

