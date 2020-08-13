We knew even before Biden announced Harris as his VP pick that we would hear nothing but ‘that’s sexist’ for every single criticism of whoever he chose. And considering Harris’ somewhat scandalous history we imagine any and ALL criticisms will be met with, STOP BEING SO SEXIST.

Especially from Trump.

Seriously, claiming the word ‘phony’ is a gendered term? Really?

This is a stretch, even for a former Hillary hack like Jennifer Palmieri.

"'Phony' is a very gendered term that we use to present women in power in an unfavorable light, there's something fake about them," Jennifer Palmieri says about a Trump campaign attack on Sen. Harris. "It's a very old trope."https://t.co/Dj94txaauw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2020

But Kamala IS a phony so there’s that.

And the fact she has a vagina has nothing to do with it.

Hey Jen! I am a girl too and I think girls are just as able the boys to be called phony! In fact Jen, you’re pretty phony If you think #Kamala can’t take criticism. If she can’t be called phony by the leader of China, I don’t want her near the oval office! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 13, 2020

Somebody show Auntie Jen how to use Google Dot Com. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 13, 2020

It’s worth a Google.

A quick scan of @realDonaldTrump tweets and I found him using it for Adam Schiff, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Claire McCaskill, and Mike Bloomberg. cc:@jmpalmieri — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 13, 2020

Seems like a lot of dudes in there.

Well, we’re pretty sure they’re dudes.

Who knows by today’s standards.

“Phony” is a gender trope. Translation: We know she sucks but she’s a woman so any criticism of her is against the rules… — McJunkie (@Richmac33) August 13, 2020

That. ^

This is baloney. Come on man… — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 13, 2020

pho·ny

/ˈfōnē/ INFORMAL

adjective

not genuine; fraudulent. noun

a fraudulent person or thing. Stop making things up, its not a gendered term used on women. — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) August 13, 2020

Nope. No mention of having a vagina in that definition.

Joe Biden is a phony. pic.twitter.com/UPiWIXb6Wt — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 13, 2020

Or, and just bear with me here, it may just be possible that things like smoking pot while rabidly prosecuting others who do the same, or becoming the running mate of a person you’ve in so many words called racist, makes you a PHONY. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) August 13, 2020

The whole premise you are presenting here is PHONY. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) August 13, 2020

And curtain.

***

Related:

Leaked docs show fed govt. nuclear research lab hosted training for ‘white males’ to deconstruct ‘white male culture’ (screenshots)

Hope and change?! CNN does NOT correct Dem strategist claiming Kamala Harris breaks ‘barrier’ to leadership for Black Americans