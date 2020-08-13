There are many, many, many, many, MANY biased, stupid, ridiculous articles out there tearing Trump down (we’ve lost count to be honest), so for Ben Shapiro to claim he’s found the most biased, stupidest, and most ridiculous article perhaps of all time is a big deal.

Take a look.

Guys, I've found it: the most biased, stupidest, and most ridiculous article of the day, perhaps of all time. https://t.co/i9tsZMMSFc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2020

From WaPo:

But the resonance of the adjective — the way the attack lands, the nuances in connotation — is often different when the recipient is a woman, and different still when that woman is a person of color. Calling a woman nasty, say many experts and women in politics, is another way to deliberately dismiss and demean female politicians.

“It really has become coded language for a woman, and it tries to put her in a place that is unacceptable to society,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily’s List, which works to elect pro-choice Democratic women across the country. “Our society allows for poor behavior by men but has little acceptance for anything but perfection by women, and so a term like ‘nasty’ really is just coded language, at least for a certain piece of the population.” ‘Coded language’. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA What makes this even DUMBER is the opening paragraph itself:

The article is a masterpiece. The first paragraph acknowledges that Trump uses the adjective "nasty" in equal-opportunity fashion. pic.twitter.com/pIjdnRYM0B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2020

WOWZA. Ben ain’t kiddin’.

I can’t even read it. It’s just nasty. — Kag2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DebiC37936) August 13, 2020

We see what they did there.

"Journalists cannot serve two masters. To the extent that they take on the task of suppressing information or biting their tongue for the sake of some political agenda, they are betraying the trust of the public and corrupting their own profession." – Thomas Sowell — Kenny (@Kenny_Sowellfan) August 13, 2020

Day's still early Ben… — Dan (@DVOnAZ) August 13, 2020

Fair point, we don’t want to jinx it now, do we?

"The resonance of Trump's 'nasty' adjective is often different when the recipient is a woman – and different still when that woman is a person of color" Is WaPo just straight up admitting their racism and sexism at this point? Honestly hard to read it any other way. — Sean Ghostal (@seanghostal) August 13, 2020

You know, sadly I knew it was from the @washingtonpost before even clicking on the article… — Levi Thompson (@LeviThompson93) August 13, 2020

Same.

It isn't like the author of the piece isn't biased against Trump in any way:https://t.co/4busqZu5GH pic.twitter.com/zwUINhajU5 — VrijSceptisch (@VrijSceptisch) August 13, 2020

Totally unbiased.

Heh.

***

