A donation is a donation, right Kamala?

Sure it was nine years ago but it’s not like Harvey Weinstein just suddenly turned into a super-predator.

He had been abusing women for several decades by the time he gave Kamala Harris money, including Rose.

Turns out she did return it … in 2017.

After the news broke because it was only then she realized he was a predator.

Trending

Or something.

After they got caught taking money from the sexual predator they fixed it.

Classy.

But the fact she took it at all is still pretty damn … well … creepy.

Truly.

But she’s not phony or anything.

Heck, she even said she believed Tara Reade.

Oh.

Wait.

***

Related:

‘Smoldering ruin’: Thread about what is REALLY happening in major cities TODAY that politicians won’t talk about a MUST-read

Guys, he FOUND IT! Ben Shapiro shares ‘the most biased, stupidest, most ridiculous anti-Trump article of all time’ (congrats WaPo!)

Annnd HERE we go! Former Hillary hack claims Trump calling Kamala Harris ‘phony’ is SEXIST, trips over the MEN he’s called phony as well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisRose McGowanWeinstein