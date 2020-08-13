A donation is a donation, right Kamala?

Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you? https://t.co/vQmcCllRDB — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 12, 2020

Sure it was nine years ago but it’s not like Harvey Weinstein just suddenly turned into a super-predator.

He had been abusing women for several decades by the time he gave Kamala Harris money, including Rose.

Turns out she did return it … in 2017.

After the news broke because it was only then she realized he was a predator.

Or something.

https://t.co/caWGR8WK0o Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is donating the $5,000 she received from Weinstein to Equal Rights Advocates, a women's rights organization based in California, according to press secretary Tyrone Gayle. — Pamela (Pam) (@sPamelalot06) August 12, 2020

After they got caught taking money from the sexual predator they fixed it.

Classy.

But the fact she took it at all is still pretty damn … well … creepy.

Thank you Rose for bringing this to light — Confusion (@StuckInAMaise) August 13, 2020

Truly.

She only gifted it after she got caught. To save face. — Bob (@jaxamal) August 12, 2020

But she’s not phony or anything.

Heck, she even said she believed Tara Reade.

Oh.

Wait.

***

Related:

‘Smoldering ruin’: Thread about what is REALLY happening in major cities TODAY that politicians won’t talk about a MUST-read

Guys, he FOUND IT! Ben Shapiro shares ‘the most biased, stupidest, most ridiculous anti-Trump article of all time’ (congrats WaPo!)

Annnd HERE we go! Former Hillary hack claims Trump calling Kamala Harris ‘phony’ is SEXIST, trips over the MEN he’s called phony as well