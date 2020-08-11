So much for that whole ‘peaceful protest’ BS.

Guess when the media have no other choice but to cover the violence, looting, and destruction taking place in major cities across the country the whole ‘peaceful protest’ crap goes out the window.

From @WSJopinion 'Mayhem Continues, Protest Narrative Crumbles; Looters rampage in Chicago and arson returns in Portland.' https://t.co/lkOp0Vi3NE pic.twitter.com/Wut3ONFuOQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2020

Nothing says you’re fighting for systemic change and justice like looting a Louis Vuitton store and stealing a slick pair of kicks from Nike.

They tried to pretend that it was Trump’s feds that were causing the violence, but even after they left Portland, the violence continued. In fact, it got worse.

Here, sit with us as we watch their silly narrative crumble.

The greatest accomplishment of Donald Trump regardless of your opinion of him personally, is that he has forced the media to expose who they really are to millions of Americans. This will benefit conservatives for generations. — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 11, 2020

We don’t disagree.

Crime spike, mayhem in major cities represents utter failure of progressive Democratic policies on public safety. Once threatened, safety is the most fundamental voter concern. Seems like a Republican running for president could make something of that. https://t.co/wMFpjiVxEv — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2020

Law and order, baby!

From the Washington Examiner:

Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York, and other major cities are experiencing a breakdown of order — violence and conflict that is a mixture of left-wing revolution, racial unrest, and old-fashioned crime. Whatever else they might have in common, all are governed by progressive Democrats, and all owe their current disorder in some part to the failure of progressive Democratic policies on the issue of public safety. That should be an advantage for a Republican president running for reelection. What is unclear is whether President Trump can make it work for his campaign.

He can.

What has been striking to many observers of the rioting following the May 25 death of George Floyd has been the degree to which local officials allowed — and sometimes seemingly encouraged — the forces of disorder to run wild in their cities.

Democrats have shown they will do nothing unless of course, you’re sunbathing in Chicago, and then Lori Lightfoot will show up and give you a hard time.

Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, others are experiencing breakdown of order. All examples of failure of progresive Democratic policies on public safety. Should be advantage for Republican running for president. But can Trump win with it? https://t.co/wMFpjiVxEv — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2020

Yes.

Yes, he can.

***

Related:

‘This is BENEATH you’: Brit Hume just DROPS Gen. Michael Hayden for attacking VP Pence over college football

Dude. Seriously?! Yashar Ali called OUT for insinuating GOP candidate Madison Cawthorn ‘honored’ Hitler in 2017 vacay pics

You even history, BRO? Rob Reiner gets one HECKUVA brutal history lesson after claiming Trump likes Gettysburg for ‘white supremacy’