Brit Hume shared a fascinating piece from Bernard Goldberg talking about why he as an anti-Trumper is rooting FOR Trump.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Trump, who he does not care for, is a better choice than Biden. Let that sink in.

From bernardgoldberg.com:

As regular readers of my column know, I’m no fan of Donald Trump. And that’s putting it mildly.

I don’t like his chronic dishonesty. I don’t like narcissism. I don’t like his nastiness and his silly name-calling. I detest his need to constantly cause chaos, as he did with a recent tweet suggesting we should postpone the 2020 presidential election. There’s nothing about this man’s character that I like.

And I hope he wins re-election in a landslide.

Actually what I mean is that I hope the Republican candidate beats the Democratic candidate. And I wish the Republican candidate were almost anybody else. But since “almost anybody else” isn’t running, I hope Joe Biden loses more than I’m actively rooting for Donald Trump to win. If that’s akin to a distinction without a difference … so be it.

So be it.

Trending

Hey, that works.

Except for most Republicans are going to vote for Trump.

Bernard himself says he cannot bring himself to do that.

But you never know, give him a couple more months of this nonsense and even he might be ready to cast a vote.

Let’s hope so.

***

Related:

‘Political gentrification’: Numerous Black and Latino NYC council members come out AGAINST ‘Defund the Police’ and WOW

‘Beyond the PALE’: Ron Johnson takes Dick Blumenthal apart in BRUTAL thread for lie-filled WaPo op-ed on election interference

‘That’s a BAD THING, Nan’: Nancy Pelosi stumbles and accidentally makes HUGE admission about Biden and China (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBernard GoldbergBidenbrit humeTrump