You can see the actual INSTANT Nancy Pelosi realizes she said the quiet part about Joe Biden and China out loud.

It’s not like we all didn’t already know this but still.

Watch.

Every time we watch this woman interviewed we can’t stop watching her arms flying around. We honestly expect that she might take flight at some point.

And yes, Nancy, China would much prefer Biden because Biden is happy to put their interests before America’s.

Sorry, not sorry.

Bought and PAID FOR.

Yessirree.

Clearly.

Obviously she didn’t mean to admit it though.

Bad thing, Nancy. Bad.

Yup.

Her words.

She just handed the Trump campaign another free ad.

***

