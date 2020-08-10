We get that Ilhan Omar is campaigning here but c’mon, she had to know a tweet like this wouldn’t end well for her.

Right?

Billionaires shouldn’t profit off the pandemic. Period. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 9, 2020

And sisters shouldn’t marry their brother to commit immigration fraud. Period.

Maybe Ilhan just shouldn’t tweet.

Hey, we’re trying to be helpful.

Government employees should not get paychecks during the pandemic. Period. — Hugo Chavez II (@MisterTSOB) August 9, 2020

That’s an interesting idea.

Women shouldn't marry their brothers. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) August 10, 2020

Fair.

You're literally making a profit off your campaign and supporters by funnelling over $1.6m to your husband… 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/WjH6CkIj3C — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) August 10, 2020

Ooh.

Right.

Ilhan is allegedly paying her husband a bunch of moolah from her campaign … but you know, billionaires working on a vaccine for COVID are the real villains.

You mean like you do when you give your husband money out of your campaign funds? — Carolyn S Knight (@Countrymoney) August 10, 2020

Seeing a theme here.

Now how much money have you shifted to your husbands firm again? — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) August 10, 2020

Yup.

So only members of the House then? — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) August 10, 2020

No.

Just their husbands.

Duh.

Yes! Only politicians. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) August 10, 2020

Neither should politicians — cathy miller (@chattycatthy) August 10, 2020

Why do you discriminate against people who make more money than you do? In the US anyone who would divide us is UN-American. Maybe be in Somalia you can get away with hating your neighbor for any reason, not here. 🇺🇸 <>< — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) August 10, 2020

Ouch.

We felt this one over here.

That's life, get over it — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) August 9, 2020

Tell Nancy to stop holding money for me he middle class hostage so she can give her billionaire friends money then. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 10, 2020

Nancy has been holding up COVID relief so rich people in blue states can get their SALT back.

Hey, at least it’s not funding the Kennedy Performing Arts Center again, right?

And congress shouldn’t be paid when the public is suffering without pay. — Lisa 🇺🇸🇫🇮🐶🐼🐱@elkay101 on Parler (@elkay101) August 10, 2020

Only millionaires, like Omar’s newest husband. — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) August 9, 2020

Politicians shouldn't become millionaires while in office — thepaulvale (@thepaulvale) August 10, 2020

Politicians boyfriends shouldn’t profit off fund raising. Period. — ☣️Toxic Tex☣️ (@TexToxic) August 9, 2020

Her husband.

Worse. He’s now her husband. https://t.co/zfgYkeHGAu — GOPrincess 🇺🇸 MN Mama (@GOPrincess) August 9, 2020

As we said before, maybe Ilhan shouldn’t tweet.

