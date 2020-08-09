We found the elusive MEGA KAREN. Yup.

I was just threatened w/assault at @kroger in Louisville because I asked another customer to wear a mask, and she refused. I reported it to a manager, who found her and talked to her, but refused to do anything more. His name is Andy, and he does not want Twitter to know that. pic.twitter.com/pATepOuSeJ — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

There is an entire thread here about how ‘Danielle’ is a victim because ‘she’ accosted a female customer who didn’t want to wear a mask. It’s pretty pathetic and honestly, since we already covered the biggest most annoying Karen we’ve seen YET, we thought we’d focus on what Target Tori did.

You guys remember Target Tori, right? That progressive toad David Leavitt tried to get her fired because she wouldn’t let him buy an expensive toothbrush for a penny? People rallied behind her, started a Go Fund Me, and sent her on vacation?

Welp, she did the same for #KrogerAndy (whose GoFundMe is STILL growing, when we looked it was like 15k):

Dear Andy, I didn’t want the twitter world to know my name either. Turns out it isn’t half bad. If you need someone to talk to… I’m here for you. (Can we stop using social media as a tool to shame people at their place of work?) https://t.co/Pg3HvtkJxg — Target Tori (@RealTargetTori) August 8, 2020

We don’t see a response from Danielle, but she is still complaining about the person not wearing a mask.

Karens are gonna Karen, we guess?

You do realize the person threatened to beat me up, right? It's not just about refusing to wear a mask. I didn't feel safe shopping while they were still in the store. I didn't want to get physically hurt, besides the virus risk. A @Kroger cop was right there and did nothing. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

You do realize if you had minded your own business this wouldn’t even be a story, right?

Police were already there. There was an off-duty cop, hired by @Kroger as security, standing right next to us during this conversation. They just didn't care. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

HOW DARE ADULTS ALLOW OTHER ADULTS TO BE ADULTS?!

I care about essential workers. I'm low income. I live w/an essential worker! I asked a customer to wear a mask, who then threatened to beat me up, while I was buying groceries at @Kroger. I reported the threat to mgr & security. They didn't care. I was not safe there. I left. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

Good gravy.

Get off the cross, dude.

Sorry, ma’am.

I'm aware of the fundraiser for #KrogerAndy's vacation & have no problem with it. I wish him well on his trip—He's an essential worker during a pandemic & has my gratitude for that.@Kroger however, needs to change their policy to ACTUALLY require masks. This is utterly useless: pic.twitter.com/7KGTVD1tvm — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Basically: Screw their employees, screw their customers. They care about money. They hire off-duty cops to stand around, in uniform, for security. And instruct them NOT to enforce the mask mandate. The sign on the door saying masks are required to enter is completely for show. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

Imagine having this much time to rant about Kroger and masks.

Btw when I say "security," I mean loss prevention (shoplifting). I asked. That's the only thing security @Kroger has the go-ahead to address: Their signs & security are for show. Kroger cares more about the revenue of anti-maskers, than the health of their workers and customers. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 9, 2020

*sigh*

Well, it was a nice try, Target Tori but as with most Karens, Danielle wasn’t interested in talking or fixing the issue. She just wanted to throw a tantrum for attention.

Second verse, same as the first.

***

