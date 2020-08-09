We found the elusive MEGA KAREN. Yup.

There is an entire thread here about how ‘Danielle’ is a victim because ‘she’ accosted a female customer who didn’t want to wear a mask. It’s pretty pathetic and honestly, since we already covered the biggest most annoying Karen we’ve seen YET, we thought we’d focus on what Target Tori did.

You guys remember Target Tori, right? That progressive toad David Leavitt tried to get her fired because she wouldn’t let him buy an expensive toothbrush for a penny? People rallied behind her, started a Go Fund Me, and sent her on vacation?

Welp, she did the same for #KrogerAndy (whose GoFundMe is STILL growing, when we looked it was like 15k):

We don’t see a response from Danielle, but she is still complaining about the person not wearing a mask.

Karens are gonna Karen, we guess?

You do realize if you had minded your own business this wouldn’t even be a story, right?

HOW DARE ADULTS ALLOW OTHER ADULTS TO BE ADULTS?!

Good gravy.

Get off the cross, dude.

Sorry, ma’am.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Imagine having this much time to rant about Kroger and masks.

*sigh*

Well, it was a nice try, Target Tori but as with most Karens, Danielle wasn’t interested in talking or fixing the issue. She just wanted to throw a tantrum for attention.

Second verse, same as the first.

***

