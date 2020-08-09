Yesterday, Trump completely pulled the rug out from under the Democrats.

Especially Nancy Pelosi.

While this editor is no fan of any president relying on Executive Orders to get things done, watching Democrats screech about Trump extending unemployment benefits and suspending student loan payments has been highly entertaining.

Politically speaking it was pretty damn brilliant.

Just look at Nancy Pelosi’s reaction:

Today’s meager announcements show President Trump still does not comprehend the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families. These policies provide little real help for families. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 8, 2020

Sort of like crumbs, Nancy?

This woman.

Democrats repeat our call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people. Read my full statement with @SenSchumer: https://t.co/SnYbvFwcZp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 8, 2020

So mad.

From ol’ Nancy:

“Furthermore, these announcements do nothing to increase testing, nothing to reopen schools, nothing to put food on the table for hungry families, nothing to prevent heroes being laid off across state and local government, nothing to protect the Postal Service or the integrity of our elections, nothing on many critical needs of the American people.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pull the pork out of the bill first, Nan. No more money for your pals at the Kennedy Performing Arts Center (who turned around and got rid of their musicians anyway).

So, are you saying you are willing to drop every completely unrelated demand that you've made? — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) August 9, 2020

Let them eat ice cream!

Nancy Pelosi has failed every American! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 8, 2020

Trump just met you in the middle today, and everybody knows it. You wanted $600, the Republicans wanted $200. Trump gave you both $400. That’s called “the middle.” He’s got ya by the short & curlies. — Pokey (@pokey_84) August 8, 2020

Not if it includes mail in voting… — Deplorable Darla (@DeplorableDarla) August 9, 2020

Why do they want mail-in voting so badly?

Oh, we know why, we’re just being facetious and snarky.

That’s sort of our thing.

You met for two weeks how do you not have a compromise yet — Whitney (@Whitney72351908) August 9, 2020

You had your chance to negotiate and you blew it. Being greedy with items that do not pertain the COVID relief for Americans. — BamaGirlAnn (@AnnNabors4) August 9, 2020

❤️ it when you two get “Trumped” … now comes this pic.twitter.com/n1DSNY4st0 — 🦅 ✨𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔫 🇺🇸🌴⛳️. 🏌🏻‍♂️ 🦅 (@SoonerNation_76) August 9, 2020

She did indeed get TRUMPED.

They all did.

***

