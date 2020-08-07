We’re not sure what’s funnier here, that Andrea Mitchell thinks Ana Navarro is a ‘big get’ for the Biden campaign OR that she accidentally called his campaign, Team Obama.

Andrea just said what we all know anyway but still.

Anna Navarro is a big get for Team Obama:

Biden camp taps GOP Trump foe to rev up Latino voters https://t.co/VJf7yN2tHt — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 7, 2020

Because so many Latino voters care what Navarro thinks.

And Republican? Girl, please.

A big get? She's as much a Republican as you are. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 7, 2020

No wonder Biden was so anxious to tell Latinos they are diverse while claiming African American communities are not.

What a mess this campaign is.

Heh.

Team Obama? Tell us more, Andrea — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) August 7, 2020

1) Team Obama? 2) Big get? Navarro works at CNN Their ratings are lower than yours. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 7, 2020

Thank you for inadvertently speaking the truth. — Sir Vixalot (@totter777) August 7, 2020

Nice of her to accidentally report the actual story.

Team Obama? Thanks for the verification pic.twitter.com/mxCvOmazPc — Silent Majority ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@terrylou_d) August 7, 2020

OOOOOPS! You said the quiet part out loud, dahlink. “Team Obama” isn’t going to be pleased with you for turning the lights on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yaWdVIrDrO — Gege (@Pomquat) August 7, 2020

Do they know Obama isn’t running? — D.K. HaveANiceDay🌼 (@DeniseK_USA) August 7, 2020

It’s so funny how you think Navarro is a republican though. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 7, 2020

Team obama? 🤔 — Lt. Aldo Raine (@DLMooney69) August 7, 2020

C’mon man, it’s not like we didn’t know Obama is pulling the strings behind the Biden puppet. Reading ‘Biden’s’ tweets you can tell whose writers are actually doing the work, and it’s not Joe Biden.

***

Related:

‘Buckle UP, John!’ US Attorney Durham requests interview with John Brennan in relation to ‘Steele’s deeply flawed’ dossier

Two teenagers discover how much Phil Collins kicks A*S and the video is EVERYTHING (watch)

CNN trips all over themselves doing damage control after Biden’s latest racist GAFFE (watch)