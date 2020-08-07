Welp, it’s about damn time Durham interviewed John Brennan.

Not that we expect him to actually cooperate or answer any real questions, but knowing the interview is happening warms this editor’s cold, dead heart.

US Attorney John Durham will soon interview former CIA Director John Brennan "in relation to British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s deeply flawed dossier." Will Brennan be smart and keep his mouth closed, or will his over inflated ego be his demise? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2020

Brennan? Smart?

The guy lied to Congress under oath … we’re not sure he’s the brightest crayon in the box.

When so many in the media constantly kept the unnecessary focus on the two clowns, Page and Strozk, I said keep the focus on Brennan and the CIA colluding with foreign intel. This chapter is finally here with Brennan’s interview coming. Glorious. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 6, 2020

But we’ve so enjoyed making fun of Page and Strzok aka the two clowns.

Ok, Brennan too.

Spotlight On Brennan: Durham Requests To Interview Former CIA Director – CD Media https://t.co/Urawz812DU — Debbie Aldrich 🇺🇸 (@DebbieAAldrich) August 6, 2020

From Creative Destruction Media:

Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the investigation into how the CIA and the FBI used their power to look at the Trump campaign, and then used the information to tie the then-candidate to Russia. The subsequent Mueller investigation, which found no collusion, spent millions of American taxpayer dollars and dominated the news cycle for months. Durham’s request to interview Barr indicates the end may be in sight for the investigation into how the Obama administration went after President Trump and his team. Barr also said that he would not wait till after the election to show the results of the investigation. Biden, who was part of the Obama administration, will have a lot of explaining to do to his voters if the investigation shows misuse of power, and it would change the course of the election significantly. Barr has made his opinion known that he believed the Obama administration grossly misused their power to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and that they deliberately tried to connect him to Russia.

We’d say get the popcorn but we’ve seen so many of these things turn out to be nothing burgers.

The news about a pending "Interview" with Brennan is typical of a situation where you "offer" a target the opportunity to "explain" some things. Most of the time the defense lawyer doesn't agree to the interview. But Brennan has an "appearance" problem if he was to refuse. — shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 6, 2020

What’s he HIDING?

Yup.

I don't expect much will come of it, and nothing prevents his attorney from directing him to not answer certain questions posed. IMO, given that I think Brennan is the lead suspect at the "macro" level, I think this signals Durham is done. Brennan's info won't change anything. — shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 6, 2020

Lead suspect at a macro level.

Hrm.

No wonder Brenna is so busy tweeting nonsense like this:

.@realDonaldTrump personifies political corruption & malfeasance. While the damage he has done to the body & soul of our nation will take years to repair, the road to recovery starts in a few months. https://t.co/wUF19u3YAo — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 5, 2020

If anyone knows about being corrupt and malfeasance, it’s Brennan.

***

