As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden once again said what he really thinks about Black Americans and claimed they were not a diverse community. Traditional media was far too busy reporting on Trump mispronouncing ‘Thailand’ to notice another one of Biden’s racist and embarrassing gaffes BUT we caught it.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if people on the Left only found out about the comments AFTER Joe’s team of Obama writers came to his rescue to clarify what he REALLY meant.

Take a look.

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

60k people ‘liked’ this tweet.

Wow.

And no WAY Joe knows what monolith means, let alone could he spell it.

Throughout my career I've witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It's this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Throughout his nearly 50-year-long career, Biden has shown himself to be a true Democrat.

Racist and all.

My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

No apology.

Huh.

You’d think the lackeys who spent years writing for Obama would do a better job than this.

Chance of Joe writing this thread .. 0.00% — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 7, 2020

You don’t need to clarify. It was quite clear the first time. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) August 7, 2020

come on man! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 7, 2020

HA!

Congratulations Democrats! Your candidate is a racist piece of shit. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 7, 2020

Your handlers tweeting the opposite of what you said on camera earlier in no way clarifies your #racist statement. To clarify that statement, explain what you did mean by it, and who the notable exceptions are. — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) August 7, 2020

That’s a weird apology where you don’t clarify what exactly you meant. So… it sure sounds like you’re just saying sorry because your racism slipped out. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 7, 2020

Yes Joe, you said what you meant. This is racist, pure & simple. This statement solidifies racist comments you’ve made in the past. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 7, 2020

You are a racist. Period — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) August 7, 2020

Well, that remains to be seen. The person who actually wrote the tweets may not be a racist POS like Biden.

Heh.

Joe once again said the quiet part out loud.

***

