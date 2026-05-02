Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That Canceled School

Though he's not a staffer, this editor likes to think of Matt Van Swol as our North Carolina correspondent, as he always keeps us up to date on what's happening there. And he's pissed. But first, let's take a detour to Chicago, where we reported last week that the Chicago Teachers' Union and Mayor Brandon Johnson had failed to cancel school that day in the city so that teachers and their students would be free to march in Marxist May Day protests. School was in session, but they decided to make it a "Civic Day of Action" where teachers and students could go on "field trips" to protest marches.

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In Raleigh, North Carolina, at least 11 school districts announced last-minute schedule changes so that teachers could participate in their "Kids Over Corporations" protests, organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators. Fox News got an aerial view of the Red Shirts in Raleigh:

How is it that so many North Carolina teachers are communists? pic.twitter.com/FjfZecN34O — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) May 1, 2026

Van Swoi was one of the parents whose child's kindergarten class was canceled at the last minute for the "Kids Over Corporations" rally.

ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?!!!!!



YOU CANCELLED MY KINDERGARTENERS CLASSES TODAY TO COSPLAY A REVOLUTION???!!!!!!!



YOU DO NOT GIVE A CRAP ABOUT MY KID!!!!!



I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS.



I’M TAKING A VACATION DAY FROM WORK SO YOU CAN GO DANCE IN A PARK?!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ta69v5mLkG — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 1, 2026

May 1 is a high holy day on the Marxist calendar.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! A teacher at the "Kids Over Corporations" NC rally IMPLODES when asked: Reporter:



"What would you say to parents who had to make last minute adjustments to get their kids taken care of today?"



Teacher: "I understand that can be somewhat, off-putting..."



ARE… pic.twitter.com/HltSSP8IMD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 2, 2026

The post continues:

… YOU KIDDING ME?!!!!! SOMEWHAT OFF-PUTTING?!!!! YOU LITERALLY SHUT DOWN SCHOOL FOR OVER A HALF A MILLION CHILDREN INCLUDING MY SON AND YOU THINK IT IS JUST MILDLY OFF-PUTTING????!!!!! IT'S ABSOLUTE INSANITY IS WHAT IT IS!!!!! SOME OF THESE KIDS ONLY GET A SOLID MEAL... AT SCHOOL!!!!!! PARENTS COULDN'T GO TO WORK YESTERDAY!!!! DID YOU GIVE A CRAP ABOUT THEM AT ALL???!!!! I AM SO SICK OF THIS!!!!! STOP USING OUR KIDS FOR YOUR POLITICAL AGENDA, I AM OVER IT!!!!!!!!!

Just so we are ALL CLEAR on what happened today...



Educators and school administrators single-handedly CANCELLED SCHOOL for 700,000 North Carolina students...



...INCLUDING MY SON!!!



To wave signs around in the street instead.



The signs vary from:



a) F**K ICE!!!

b) Defeat… pic.twitter.com/ixcpJDh232 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 1, 2026

The post continues:

… Trump's Agenda c) Trump is a N*ZI d) ICE OUT!!! e) Protect trans kids f) Refuse fascism g) Stop bombing schools DO NOT TELL ME THIS WAS ABOUT KIDS. IT NEVER WAS. This was ADULTS using 700,000 children, INCLUDING MINE, as political leverage against a president they don't like. That is despicable. You know better... DO BETTER.

Let's put kids over corporations by canceling school.

Proving… like we needed any more proof!… that the teachers and their communist unions are doing their level best to brainwash and manipulate or children through actions and words!



THIS MUST BE ADDRESSED AND STOPPED NOW. ‼️‼️‼️ — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) May 2, 2026

Educators are some of the most radicalized people in America. This is because they’re indoctrinated by Marxist teacher colleges and influenced by teachers unions. — Marissa Streit (@marissastreit) May 2, 2026

Democrats are pushing politics into the classroom and indoctrinating our children. Teachers should not be picking the political leanings of their students. We have a separation of religion and state, we need a separation of woke and state. Both are ideologies. — Adam Lowisz X Meetup 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) May 2, 2026

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Despicable.



Fire the activists pretending to be educators! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2026

I want a refund on my taxes. I do not authorize my dollars being spent on this crap. — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) May 2, 2026

Teacher’s unions must be abolished. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 2, 2026

This protest was one of the best adverts for homeschooling I've ever seen.

Don't let these strangers raise your children: they don't have your best interests at heart. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 2, 2026

Absolutely not.

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