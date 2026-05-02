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Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That Canceled School

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitter

Though he's not a staffer, this editor likes to think of Matt Van Swol as our North Carolina correspondent, as he always keeps us up to date on what's happening there. And he's pissed. But first, let's take a detour to Chicago, where we reported last week that the Chicago Teachers' Union and Mayor Brandon Johnson had failed to cancel school that day in the city so that teachers and their students would be free to march in Marxist May Day protests. School was in session, but they decided to make it a "Civic Day of Action" where teachers and students could go on "field trips" to protest marches.

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In Raleigh, North Carolina, at least 11 school districts announced last-minute schedule changes so that teachers could participate in their "Kids Over Corporations" protests, organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators. Fox News got an aerial view of the Red Shirts in Raleigh:

Van Swoi was one of the parents whose child's kindergarten class was canceled at the last minute for the "Kids Over Corporations" rally.

May 1 is a high holy day on the Marxist calendar.

The post continues:

… YOU KIDDING ME?!!!!! SOMEWHAT OFF-PUTTING?!!!! 

YOU LITERALLY SHUT DOWN SCHOOL FOR OVER A HALF A MILLION CHILDREN INCLUDING MY SON AND YOU THINK IT IS JUST MILDLY OFF-PUTTING????!!!!! 

IT'S ABSOLUTE INSANITY IS WHAT IT IS!!!!! 

SOME OF THESE KIDS ONLY GET A SOLID MEAL... AT SCHOOL!!!!!! 

PARENTS COULDN'T GO TO WORK YESTERDAY!!!! 

DID YOU GIVE A CRAP ABOUT THEM AT ALL???!!!! 

I AM SO SICK OF THIS!!!!! 

STOP USING OUR KIDS FOR YOUR POLITICAL AGENDA, I AM OVER IT!!!!!!!!!

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The post continues:

… Trump's Agenda

c) Trump is a N*ZI

d) ICE OUT!!!

e) Protect trans kids

f) Refuse fascism

g) Stop bombing schools

DO NOT TELL ME THIS WAS ABOUT KIDS.

IT NEVER WAS.

This was ADULTS using 700,000 children, INCLUDING MINE, as political leverage against a president they don't like.

That is despicable. 

You know better... DO BETTER.

Let's put kids over corporations by canceling school.

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Absolutely not.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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