Chicago Public Schools Will Hold Official 'Civic Day of Action’ on May 1 So Students Can Protest

Late in the 19th century, May 1 came to be known as International Workers' Day or just plain May Day. As you know, it's turned into a day of protest for communists and their Marxist allies in groups like Antifa, the pro-Hamas movement, and the Chicago Teachers' Union. That's the same union that famously tweeted in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, “The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny.”

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The teachers' union, along with Mayor Brandon Johnson, fought to close the schools that day so that teachers and students would be available for anti-capitalist, anti-Trump marches. They lost, and school will be in session in Chicago Public Schools on May 1. However, they're calling it an "official civic day of action" during which students will be able to go on "field trips" to massive communist demonstrations.

Chicago Public Schools will be in session for a full day on May 1, but it will also be an official civic day of action during which hundreds of students will be able to take a “field trip” to a massive pro-labor, anti-President Donald Trump rally. https://t.co/im9ixs1KOm — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 17, 2026

The CTU won. Students will participate in a "Civic Day of Action" where they be able make pro-labor, pro-Palestine, anti-ICE and anti-Trump posters and then parade them around their neighborhoods. The new CPS Superintendent was just put in her place by the mayor, the union, and… https://t.co/ZW13vO0pdA — Jeanne Ives (@JeanneIves) April 17, 2026

"… her board - she has zero power."

Teachers get paid for this day as well. — Ms.Behaving 𝕏 😎 (@crystallakejail) April 17, 2026

A field trip 🤣, that alone sounds ridiculous let alone all the bullshit CTU says lmao #DEFUNDCTU — Realities of Chicago (@realitiesofchi) April 17, 2026

Isn't school supposed to be agnostic towards politics? What happened? — BZ (@bzman5) April 18, 2026

What happened? Haven't you been paying attention for the last 50 years?

So they don’t read or do arithmetic at proper levels but they are focusing on political activism. — Sandra Mattozzi (@sa90395) April 18, 2026

The favorite day of Marxists around the world, including teacher's unions. — JohnMatrix2023 (@JMatrix20266053) April 17, 2026

Chicago property taxpayers - This is what you are paying for all while the majority of CPS students unable to meet academic standards. Think about that when you see the escalating tax bill & vote in the future. — Marsha McClary (@marsha_mcclary) April 18, 2026

This is the most bullshit reason to get kids to skip school. How about we concentrate on actually preparing them for the world. Instead of showing them how to protest. Mayday really. We’re using a communistic holiday to protest now? — Neto 🇺🇸 (@erntopia) April 17, 2026

Communist youth camp. — Love it or leave it (don moody) (@donmoody5) April 18, 2026

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They getting all the children's parents to sign off on this "field trip"? Or is it going to be just another instance where the schools abandon their responsibility to ensure the safety of the students by allowing them to leave the building unsupervised in the middle of the day? — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) April 17, 2026

This is not only wrong but embarrassing. — ~acme~ (@rebelirish1) April 17, 2026

Grooming the New Red Guard. — Toby DelMar (@toby_delmar) April 17, 2026

The teachers couldn't stand that there was going to be a huge anti-Trump protest, and they'd be stuck in the classroom. Now they can stuff the kids who aren't indoctrinated into the study hall and go join their comrades at the march.

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