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Chicago Public Schools Will Hold Official 'Civic Day of Action’ on May 1 So Students Can Protest

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 18, 2026
Twitter

Late in the 19th century, May 1 came to be known as International Workers' Day or just plain May Day. As you know, it's turned into a day of protest for communists and their Marxist allies in groups like Antifa, the pro-Hamas movement, and the Chicago Teachers' Union. That's the same union that famously tweeted in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, “The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny.”

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The teachers' union, along with Mayor Brandon Johnson, fought to close the schools that day so that teachers and students would be available for anti-capitalist, anti-Trump marches. They lost, and school will be in session in Chicago Public Schools on May 1. However, they're calling it an "official civic day of action" during which students will be able to go on "field trips" to massive communist demonstrations.

"… her board - she has zero power."

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What happened? Haven't you been paying attention for the last 50 years?

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The teachers couldn't stand that there was going to be a huge anti-Trump protest, and they'd be stuck in the classroom. Now they can stuff the kids who aren't indoctrinated into the study hall and go join their comrades at the march.

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